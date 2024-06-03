Deloitte Bolsters its Public Health Transformation Capabilities With Acquisition of End Point's Industry-Leading Disease Surveillance Business

New investment in open-source disease surveillance software and experienced public health professionals and engineers enhances Deloitte's service offerings for government clients

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the growth of its Public Health Transformation team, Deloitte has acquired substantially all of the assets of End Point's industry-leading disease surveillance business, CasePointer. This acquisition brings to Deloitte additional experienced and skilled software engineers, cloud developers, DevOps engineers, epidemiologists and former public health officials.

End Point's team is one of the premier implementers of EpiTrax, an open-source platform for collecting, organizing and maintaining epidemiological data. Together with Deloitte's GovConnect™ digital assets, they will help enable public health agencies to better identify, investigate and mitigate communicable diseases, environmental hazards, and bioterrorism events, while fortifying their emergency response efforts.

"This acquisition adds even more high-quality tools to our public health toolbox," said David Betts, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's public health transformation leader. "End Point's team – and their robust, scalable and resilient solutions – complement Deloitte's experience and capabilities, and provide public health officials with an incredible opportunity to deploy cutting-edge technologies that meet the unique needs of their communities."

In September 2023, Deloitte announced the expansion of its industry-leading suite of tools for health and human services agencies with Generative AI to help state and local government clients strengthen and streamline the provision of vital benefits and services.

"The acquisition of End Point's CasePointer business builds on Deloitte's ongoing investments, complements our customizable and human-centered solutions, and supports our growth into new markets," said Jason Salzetti, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's government and public services industry leader. "It also underscores our commitment to IndustryAdvantage™ and to deepening our industry expertise to enhance the mission-critical work we deliver for our public health clients."

"The addition of End Point's disease surveillance team demonstrates Deloitte's deep commitment to state and local leaders as they work to reinforce America's public health infrastructure," said Lindsay Hough, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's state, local and higher education sector leader. "Their innovative, open-source software and talented developers, engineers and epidemiologists will enhance Deloitte's disease reporting, case investigation and outbreak management capabilities."

"Since 2008, End Point's CasePointer business has worked with open-source public health software to modernize tools, automate processes, improve the user experience, and provide better return on investment to state and local public health agencies for their disease surveillance and epidemiologic needs," said Jon Jensen, End Point's former chief technical officer who joined Deloitte with this transaction. "We are excited to work with Deloitte's team of professionals and serve their broad client base. Together, we expect to make an even greater impact for government health organizations."

Deloitte is only acquiring assets related to End Point's CasePointer business. All other business lines remain with End Point.

