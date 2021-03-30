Deloitte Collaborates With Automation Anywhere to Increase Acceleration of Cloud Intelligent Automation

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced a collaboration today with Automation Anywhere to drive further adoption of cloud deployments on Automation 360, the first cloud-native, AI-powered robotic process automation (RPA) platform. Deloitte will combine its leading capabilities in cloud infrastructure and automation to provide a first-of-its-kind solution that enables a successful migration of client automations to the cloud, helping organizations accelerate the rate and delivery of business performance while effectively limiting costs. Mutual customers, both first-time RPA and existing Automation Anywhere users, will experience a smooth transition to the cloud platform with Deloitte's migration as a service capabilities.

"The need for digital transformation is more prevalent than ever as organizations continue to navigate the effects of the pandemic and pivot to cloud-based solutions that can seamlessly integrate with their existing systems," said Douglas Williams, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our solutions are designed for Automation 360 to help customers through the migration process to get the most value out of their RPA investment with minimal disruption, all while finding efficiencies and reducing investment costs."

According to research from Deloitte, "Automation with Intelligence; Pursuing Organization-wide Reimagination," the deployment rate of automation maturity has significantly advanced with 68% of business leaders using automation to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and one-third accelerating their investment in cloud-hosted automations. Given Automation 360 is the first cloud-native intelligent automation platform, enterprise organizations have a new opportunity to increase scalability, deploy faster and reduce overall costs at a time when they need it most.

"We've seen a significant increase in the demand for enterprise-wide cloud adoption amidst the pandemic, as well as an increased role that RPA software has played in responding to industry needs to become more business resilient and efficient," said Chris Riley, chief revenue officer at Automation Anywhere. "We are thrilled to team with Deloitte as they have a strong global practice and are trusted advisors to some of the world's most respected brands. This collaboration will help enable joint customers to execute intelligent automation in the cloud, expedite productivity gains, and increase time to value."

As a Platinum Partner for Automation Anywhere, Deloitte has a proven track record of success in leveraging Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation solutions across a variety of customer objectives and opportunities across the globe. Deloitte provides support, training, certification and managed services for RPA to customers around the world delivering large-scale transformation projects across the automation life cycle.

For more information about Deloitte's rapid migration and the alliance relationship with Automation Anywhere, visit www.Deloitte.com.

