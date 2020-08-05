Deloitte Digital Awarded Global Channels Partner of the Year by MuleSoft and Three Regional Awards in Americas, EMEA and JAPAC

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte Digital received four top honors from MuleSoft including 2020 Global Channels Partner of the Year and Channels Partner of the Year in Americas, EMEA and JAPAC. This marks the third consecutive year Deloitte Digital has been awarded three or more awards in a single year and fifth time receiving the highest honor of Global Partner of the Year.

MuleSoft, provider of the world's No. 1 integration and API platform, recognized Deloitte Digital for its significant contributions in delivering a truly connected customer experience on the Anypoint Platform™ and accelerating business outcomes with application networks. Deloitte Digital's deep understanding and experience of enterprise organizations coupled with MuleSoft's API-led approach to integration has delivered significant value for joint customers to meet the needs of today's rapid technology environment. Together the alliance enables seamless connectivity so technology leaders can shift from project-delivery to technology enablement and innovate for the future ahead.

"We are honored to be recognized again as MuleSoft's Partner of the Year globally and across three regions, fulfilling our promise to deliver business at scale for joint clients around the world," said Jennifer Steinmann, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global chief commercial officer - Salesforce, Deloitte. "Our team strives to address the largest integration challenges that often prevent organizations from digitally transforming their business, and as we celebrate what we have accomplished over the past year, this recognition also motivates us to do even more. We look forward to our continued collaboration with MuleSoft as we address the pain points our clients are facing today, while enabling them to innovate for tomorrow."

Each year the MuleSoft Partner Awards recognize top performing partners that excel in growing the business through innovation, product training and certification. The 2020 awards focus on those with skills and expertise that leverage MuleSoft's API-led connectivity to help customers unlock business capability and build application networks that accelerate the speed of information technology delivery. The result is an increased organization agility and enabled innovation at scale for Deloitte Digital and MuleSoft customers.

The following is a complete list of the awards received by Deloitte Digital this year:

Global Channels Partner of the Year

Americas Channels Partner of the Year

EMEA Channels Partner of the Year

JAPAC Channels Partner of the Year

"Deloitte is a trusted advisor for our joint customers, helping them adapt to unprecedented change and meet their biggest, most challenging digital transformation projects. Partners like Deloitte understand the tremendous opportunity of the application network and have helped customers accelerate digital transformation across their organizations," said Simon Parmett, CEO, MuleSoft. "We congratulate Deloitte on the continued success of their MuleSoft practice and are proud to celebrate the connected experiences our customers are building with the power of API-led connectivity."

