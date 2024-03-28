Deloitte Digital Unveils the Content Intelligence Hub for Optimizing Content Supply Chain Agility and Personalization

The new content creation and personalization ecosystem will streamline content supply chains and insights with Adobe and AWS

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, in collaboration with Adobe and Amazon Web Services (AWS), is proud to introduce the Content Intelligence Hub, a solution designed to deliver intelligent content in a personalized and privacy-centric manner. This innovative platform is built to help brands better connect with their customers through media and owned properties. The technology leverages Adobe's full experience suite including Adobe Experience Platform, enriched by media data, and third-party data in a secure, privacy-centric collaboration using AWS Clean Rooms, for the first time to address sector specific challenges.

The technology leverages Adobe Experience Cloud and the power of AWS and its breadth of advanced data and modeling to enhance content agility and automation. Together, these capabilities will enrich and enhance media data, and third-party data in a secure, privacy-centric setting. The Content Intelligence Hub delivers flexible and agile content delivery, allowing brands to leverage any data source to map to specific needs in their industry.

"The integration between Adobe and AWS, facilitated by Deloitte Digital's Content Intelligence Hub, enables brands to seamlessly scale their marketing and advertising efforts," stated Stephen Frieder, chief revenue officer, Enterprise, Adobe. "This collaboration allows brands to maximize their data investments on AWS and activate customer insights with Adobe to deliver powerful and personalized experiences that offer a strategic advantage in the marketplace."

The Content Intelligence Hub unites the strengths of Adobe, AWS and Deloitte Digital to bring brands a transformative solution for secure, intelligent content creation and personalization:

Adobe: Enables brands to use Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Platform (Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer) and soon Adobe GenStudio to supercharge personalization and speed up the content supply chain.

AWS: Creates a safe and secure environment with flexibility to collect, unify, analyze and activate any accessible data sets within a secure zero-copy data collaboration.

Creates a safe and secure environment with flexibility to collect, unify, analyze and activate any accessible data sets within a secure zero-copy data collaboration. Deloitte Digital: Activates and automates industry-specific insights with Deloitte's creative, content, analytics and integration capabilities. Deloitte can bring the Converge Solution Set and client adapted generative AI tools for efficient content creation and distribution tailored to specific sectors.

"Today's marketers are looking for ways where scalability can meet the demands of marketing to continuously innovate and activate their content to their customers," said Robert Bavis, principal, and Deloitte Digital's Global Adobe chief commercial officer. "By introducing the Content Intelligence Hub, Deloitte Digital brings a solution that allows customers flexibility to bring a wide range of data sources, to deliver content in a more compelling way. This revolutionary offering enables brands to power all content with the data and insights needed through an industry lens to maximize the impact and ROI of each experience."

The Content Intelligence Hub allows brands to merge first and second-party data, and even purchase external data sets, such as those from other media partners. This combination of information allows organizations to further specialize in sectors and incorporate more sector-specific data. With this new agility, brands will be able to acquire and integrate data sets as needed to enrich and append profiles.

The content solution uses generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly and Deloitte Digital language models, securely tuned specifically to each client, resulting in a more private, AI-focused environment. The Content Intelligence Hub will be integrated into Deloitte Digital's evolving generative AI technology and platforms created to help clients navigate a complex, constantly changing landscape, bringing together creativity, technology, collaboration, design and more.

The data solution allows organizations to further specialize in sectors and incorporate more sector-specific data. With this new agility, brands will be able to acquire and integrate data sets as needed to enrich and append profiles. The combination of these solutions drives better personalization and optimization of content and experiences in an agile environment.

To bring this to life, consider a life sciences health care company utilizing this solution:

A life sciences company can utilize this solution to build customer profiles, using both known and unknown data, enabling precise audiences and cross-channel activation powered by Adobe Real-Time CDP.

With AWS and Adobe, the client can analyze first-party data, assessing content performance at an individual level across the entire content ecosystem. Additional data from other markets to enhance and refine audience profiles can be used here.

The company can leverage data on how the content is being consumed to optimize it in real-time (closed-loop content optimization).

Regulatory workflow can be managed and streamlined to better deliver agility and speed to market with generative AI.

With refinement, the model could provide a preliminary score for a human reviewer, helping to identify potential problem areas that require review or necessary updates, thus implementing a 'human in the loop' approach.

By offering a secure, flexible environment for data, analytics and AI-powered content creation, the Content Intelligence Hub is poised to transform content strategy and audience engagement.

Deloitte Digital is proud to return as a Diamond Sponsor to Adobe Summit, the premier global digital experience conference, March 26-28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Adobe Summit, Deloitte Digital will showcase how we bring together deep industry expertise with leading content supply chain, data, analytics, and generative AI capabilities to create great experiences that create greater impact — at scale.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital