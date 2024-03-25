Deloitte Digital Unveils GenAI Powered Rebrand: New Brand Assets Created With the Technology That Allows Marketers to Meet Multiplying Content Demands

Deloitte Digital is unveiling its global rebrand powered by Generative AI Post this

Today, Deloitte Digital is unveiling its global rebrand powered by Generative AI , inviting the industry to witness first-hand how they put the technology into action and how GenAI can be used for inspiration, branding and content creation on a global scale .

brand compliant . This week, Deloitte Digital will debut the Orb Foundry live at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas ( March 26-28 ) where their new Firefly-accelerated visual identity will be on display and each visitor will be able to create their own personalized Deloitte Digital-branded orb.

Leveraging GenAI for dynamic content creation



Like many others in the industry, Deloitte Digital grappled with one of today's biggest content challenges: rapidly proliferating channels and campaigns.

Historically, adding new supplemental brand assets to visual identity systems was a complex and labor-intensive process, often taking more than two months from initial ideation to completed brand asset. Deloitte Digital needed a simple, practical way to create bespoke brand imagery on demand and at scale.

Accelerating creative outputs with new technology

Deloitte Digital's new "Orb Foundry," allows teams across 30 international markets to generate fully rendered 3D brand assets. Tools like the Orb Foundry can help to democratize the accessibility of bespoke brand assets for a variety of needs and enable designers and non-designers to easily create a unique asset that is both customized for the conversation and brand compliant.

The Orbs are emblematic of the sophisticated tools needed to meet the demand for personalized, timely, and relevant content and visual branding. Many creatives and marketers know the challenge of reinventing brand imagery over and over again to meet a variety of needs, while always following specific brand guidelines; the Orb Foundry simplifies that process. Deloitte Digital's research reveals the demand for marketing content grew by 1.5 times in 2023, but marketing teams were only able to meet that demand 55% of the time. Many brands and marketers are ready to take the next step in their GenAI journey to meet this need but case studies on executing branding via GenAI are limited.

Tools like the Orb Foundry are not just fun experiments, they can position marketers to stay ahead of rapidly multiplying content demands.

Embracing symbolic innovation

The concept began in June 2023, when Deloitte Digital experimented with how to harness the power of using GenAI to accelerate their creative outputs — understanding this was one of the biggest opportunities facing the industry. This led to the creation of a series of orbs that burst with color, personality and movement. Inspired by Deloitte's signature "Green Dot," the orbs became a symbol both internally and externally for Deloitte Digital, signifying ingenuity and transformative thought.

Key quotes

"Every brand leader is presented with the same challenge. How do you refresh your brand, democratize it, but also maintain a level of consistency and control? By leveraging GenAI in brand personalization, Deloitte Digital is reimagining content creation while freeing up creatives to do deeper, more innovative work. We're showing exactly how we are using it on our own brand, to help others imagine how they can use it for theirs."

— Mark Singer

U.S. CMO, Deloitte Digital

"This rebrand marks a significant leap for us and the brands we serve. Deloitte Digital's dedication to pushing the boundaries of Generative AI will open a whole new world of creative possibilities across industries. We're proud to lead this transformation and provide brands and marketers with the tools they need to accelerate growth in the digital world more easily."

— Barbara Venneman

Global Head of Deloitte Digital

"Innovation in GenAI, embodied in our unique 'Orb Foundry,' equips us with a compelling value proposition that has the potential to transform not only marketing, but also sales, communications, and other functions of business. It paves the way for the customization of assets and the realization of personalization at scale across the entire business, marking a transformative shift."

— Christina Bieniek

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Check out the first look at Deloitte Digital's global rebrand powered by GenAI: Deloitte Digital | Digital Creative & Marketing Consultancy.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

Deloitte Digital's promise: Connecting things in new ways. Across all clients and sectors, we believe great customer experiences create greater impact. That elevating the human experience creates enduring value, for the organization, for the customer, for society, for all. Visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en.html or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

