Deloitte Digital Named Adobe 2019 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital is pleased to announce that it has been awarded as Adobe 2019 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year, which celebrates effectiveness in leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business value for joint clients. Adobe conveyed this prestigious honor at its annual sales conference in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 16.

Deloitte Digital team accepts Adobe 2019 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year award in Las Vegas

"We are delighted with this recognition as we continue our focus on elevating the human experience across the globe, working together with Adobe to create meaningful connections, foster loyalty and drive growth for our clients," said Royston Seaward, partner with Deloitte UK and global Adobe alliance leader, Deloitte Digital. "After over a decade of joint successes around the world, we look forward to building on our strong foundation of dynamic solutions that drive connection, loyalty, and growth with each interaction."

Deloitte Digital is committed to being trusted advisors and leaders in the marketplace, with thousands of Adobe specialists working to solve some of the toughest business challenges facing clients around the world. Adobe has previously recognized Deloitte Digital for 2019 Most Innovative Solution in APAC, 2019 Partner of the Year in Benelux, and 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year in UK. Deloitte Digital is globally specialized in Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Campaign. This distinction represents Deloitte Digital's ongoing dedication to collaborating with Adobe to provide leading customer experience solutions to the world's leading brands.

Most recently, Deloitte Digital launched a first-of-its-kind joint global strategic program, created to bring together customer and audience data in real-time, activate smart customer decisions and deliver personalized moments across a customer's experience with an organization. Lift Acceleration Program™ combines the power of Hux by Deloitte Digital with Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Experience Cloud to empower organizations with a true single view of the customer, higher customer engagement and superior business performance.

"The team at Deloitte Digital went above and beyond to earn the 2019 Global Digital Experience Partner of the Year award," said Matt Thompson, executive vice president, worldwide field operations at Adobe. "With Deloitte Digital's expertise in Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, our alliance has led to industry-leading IP and technology solutions that are empowering dynamic human experiences at scale. We are excited to continue to build on this collaboration on behalf of our customers."

To learn more about the Deloitte Digital and Adobe alliance, please visit our alliance page or contact Royston Seaward or Ryan Alderman.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

