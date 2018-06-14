Deloitte Digital Receives 2018 SAP Hybris Global Partner of the Year Award

"SAP Hybris has been invaluable in helping our clients take the lead in the digital economy, and we are thrilled to be honored for the fourth year in a row," said Pete Sedivy, global SAP Hybris capability leader, Deloitte Digital, with Deloitte's member firm in Germany. "This recognition is an acknowledgement of the quality and innovation that our global teams have demonstrated while using the SAP Hybris suite to strengthen brands and grow our clients' businesses. We are grateful to our clients for selecting Deloitte for some of the largest and most complex SAP Hybris and SAP full stack implementations in the world and we look forward to continuing to work with SAP Hybris to unlock new business value in our clients' businesses."

Selected from an elite group of 55 Platinum and Gold level partners, nominations for the SAP Hybris Partner of the Year Awards were based in part on delivery track record and customer feedback; capabilities and certifications; innovation; and global coverage.

Deloitte Digital will be honored during the SAP Hybris LIVE Global Summit in Barcelona, Spain, in October, a gathering that brings together thousands of leaders, industry experts, customers and partners each year.

"Deloitte Digital's unique consultancy model — combining business depth, data-driven insights, top-tier creative and deep technology experience — uniquely positions us to help clients realize and achieve their full business potential," said Kashif Rahamatullah, U.S. SAP Hybris leader, Deloitte Digital, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are proud to work with SAP to help our clients become leaders in their respective fields through digital innovation and unprecedented customer engagement."

Together with SAP Hybris, Deloitte Digital is committed to the customer journey from inception to finish, meeting the client and customer's needs each step of the way. Deloitte Digital uses technology to help businesses engage individual audiences with data-driven messages across channels, ultimately delivering meaningful engagement and an unparalleled customer journey.

Learn more about Deloitte Digital's work with SAP Hybris by visiting: https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en/about/alliances/SAPHybris.html

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SAP, Hybris and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-digital-receives-2018-sap-hybris-global-partner-of-the-year-award-300666676.html

SOURCE Deloitte Digital

Related Links

http://www.deloittedigital.com

