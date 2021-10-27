Deloitte Digital Selected for 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Cloud Solution Awards' Service Cloud category

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital today announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Cloud Solution: Service Cloud category. The award focused on Deloitte Digital's steadfast leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem due to its work to streamline information sharing and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

"These awards recognize Deloitte Digital's demonstrated excellence in innovating solutions for its clients and we're thrilled to continue our long-standing successes in collaboration with Salesforce," said Mohan Kumar, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "In an ever-shifting pandemic landscape, our work with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) played a critical role in the commonwealth's COVID-19 response, resulting in lives saved."

Deloitte Digital was selected as the consulting winner in the Cloud Solution Awards' Service Cloud category for work with DPH and CHFS in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together these organizations were met with the challenge of conducting disease investigation and contact tracing for its citizens in a timely manner, while ensuring citizens had all needs met with the necessary resources.

"Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Deloitte work relentlessly to enable customers," said Tyler Prince, executive vice president, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and success for customers in our new work-from-anywhere world."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, local health departments (LHDs) across Kentucky utilized inconsistent and disparate contact tracing methods, reducing the ability to effectively trace the spread of the disease and communicate risk as the global pandemic evolved. A centralized Salesforce-based case management system built upon Deloitte's GovConnect platform — a modular platform that streamlines and modernizes the way residents, workers, providers, regulators and businesses use and provide government services — is now utilized by disease investigators and contact tracers to gather required COVID-19 information for reporting. Further, a contact tracing workflow guides contact tracers to gather required information for citizens potentially exposed to COVID-19.

A contact tracing integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud now also enables citizens to sign up for an automated SMS service to complete daily COVID-19 symptom follow-ups on their own accord, and a bi-directional data exchanges with the state's National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) allows COVID-19 data to be in sync between the two systems on a near real-time basis.

This solution continues to be critical in helping public health officials and health care providers contain the spread of COVID-19, protecting the lives of citizens of the commonwealth amidst the ongoing pandemic. The system helped with successful public health interventions with Kentuckians that were potentially exposed to COVID-19 or who contracted the virus. These interventions resulted in prevention of spread of infection to thousands of Kentuckians; enabled the commonwealth to help save lives, and prevented hospitalizations, thereby securing millions of dollars in hospital cost-savings and saving prospective patients countless dollars they would have otherwise owed for insurance copayments and deductibles.

