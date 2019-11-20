Deloitte Digital Wins Three Partner Innovation Awards at Dreamforce 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it has received three Salesforce Partner Innovation awards in the B2C Commerce, Higher Education and Health Care and Life Sciences categories. Deloitte Digital was recognized for its work with True Alliance, Southern New Hampshire University and Amgen respectively. The awards were presented at Dreamforce 2019.

Deloitte Digital helped True Alliance, an Australia-based distributor of iconic fashion and apparel brands, transform its business with a rapid implementation of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud across True Alliance's 12 brands in under nine months. The team overhauled True Alliance's digital and data foundations, considering its entire digital stack from a holistic perspective across all brands and moving nimbly to execute this transformation.

For Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), Deloitte Digital helped the university anticipate exponential growth over the next 10 years by developing foundational recruiting, admissions and advising operations. SNHU embarked on a fast-paced, two-year journey to re-envision the application experience, streamline the admissions processes and provide analytical insights to students and advisers with a focus on student success. Together, SNHU, Salesforce and Deloitte teams successfully implemented the "Unify" solution for over 2,000 marketing, admissions and advising staff, using innovative Salesforce technology, student-centric processes and insightful analytics to grow and support their online and campus-based programs.

The biopharmaceutical company, Amgen engaged Deloitte Digital to create "PULSE," a leading patient engagement experience to optimize closed-loop patient communications, marketing and service to maximize therapy onboarding and adherence that help lead to enhanced patient health. Enabled by Deloitte Digital's ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect platform, as well as Salesforce Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud and MuleSoft, the multichannel enterprise patient marketing and service engagement was deployed in six countries. Amgen is already realizing significant reductions in faster, more effective campaign delivery, with significantly lower campaign operational and patient call center costs along with improved patient health outcomes derived from a more comprehensive patient engagement experience.

"The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated," said Tyler Prince, executive vice president, industries & partners, Salesforce. "Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys."

True Alliance:

"Working with True Alliance on this transformation was a fantastic opportunity to be ambitious with the Salesforce platform and achieve our goals during execution. The team's commitment to the change from the bottom all the way up to the top was critical to the transformation's success," said John BouAntoun, principal, Deloitte Services Pty Ltd, and national commerce practice lead. "We look forward to seeing more success as they bring on the rest of their brands over the coming months, as we have no doubt this team can achieve anything they put their minds to."

"The collaboration, teamwork and expertise that Deloitte Digital provided to True Alliance enabled what some might consider impossible to become possible. The Deloitte Digital team assisted with the establishment of two online sites in just 19 weeks, at the same time as upskilling the True Alliance team to establish a further 10 online sites in the following three months," said Roni Perlov, chief financial officer, True Alliance. "Since going live on the Salesforce platform, we have seen online sales revenues grow by over 80%in some cases and mobile conversion rate increases of up to 110%."

SNHU:

"It was a great pleasure for Deloitte to collaborate with SNHU in achieving a groundbreaking vision for CRM-related operations. SNHU took a truly comprehensive perspective, looking both across the online and campus operations, and spanning all of the key student-facing functions. In addition, SNHU embraced the breadth of Salesforce capabilities, enabling marketing journeys, admissions workflows, data-driven advising and student-facing utilities," said John Jibilian, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This was a fastpaced program, rolling-out a full-fledged Salesforce solution for more than 125,000 students within a year."

"We implemented a full student relationship system, from the first click on our website to the march across the stage at graduation, and past that as alumni in pursuit of perpetual learning," said Matthew Rand, vice president of business enablement, Southern New Hampshire University. "This could not have been achieved without our collaboration with Deloitte to implement Salesforce. We fostered a culture where we didn't identify ourselves as belonging to SNHU or Deloitte but as the 'Unify' team."

Amgen:

"Our journey with Amgen has been a unified goal to help them create enhanced patient experiences that optimize patient health results," says Mark Lush, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and marketing technology and transformation practice lead at Deloitte Digital. "To collaborate with Amgen and Salesforce to meaningfully change the lives of patients and their families is invaluable."

"Our collaboration with Deloitte Digital has accelerated our transformation with Salesforce as we strive toward a capability to engage and help our patients overcome illness," says Michael Hatten, U.S. commercial technology lead, Amgen. "Our PULSE journey exemplifies how technology can make a material impact in the lives of patients and the health care ecosystem that supports them."

