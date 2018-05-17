Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Global Alliance Partner of the Year – for the third year in a row

Vertical Alliance Partner of the Year - Software/Hi-Tech

Vertical Alliance Partner of the Year - Advertising, Media and Publishing

"These awards demonstrate our leadership within the Oracle NetSuite ecosystem and underscore our dedication to helping clients transform their businesses with cloud technologies," said Karl Rupilius, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and NetSuite practice leader for Deloitte Digital.

"Deloitte Digital has been named Oracle NetSuite's Global Alliance of the year for the third consecutive year," said Jim McGeever, executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "The Deloitte team understands that cloud affords the agility and flexibility to completely rethink the way companies do business. Together, we are helping the world's most innovative companies solve their biggest challenges using Oracle NetSuite solutions."

Deloitte Digital maintains a strategic alliance relationship with NetSuite and has completed some of the largest and most complex global NetSuite implementations to-date. Deloitte Digital's approach combines business strategy, customer engagement, technology implementation, and operational readiness into an agile framework that enables clients to realize quicker return on their software investment.

Deloitte Digital has created a new model for a new age — a creative digital consultancy. That means bringing together all the creative and technology capabilities, business acumen and industry insight needed to help transform clients' businesses with digital. With Deloitte Digital's end-to-end capabilities, clients bring their greatest ambitions, knowing Deloitte Digital has what it takes to bring new business visions to life. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow on Twitter @DeloitteDigi_US or @DeloitteDigital.

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud-based financials/Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

