Deloitte Earns Fifth Consecutive Orange-Level Best in Service Designation from Relativity

"We remain committed to helping our clients manage, preserve, and protect in-motion data for e-discovery and other purposes," said Steven Nygard, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory discovery practice managing director, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP, and technical leader of Deloitte's Electronic Discovery Solutions Center in Hermitage, Tenn. "Our aim is to help those handling sensitive matters do so more quickly, flexibly, and efficiently. As such, we've built accelerators on top of Relativity's platform including easy-to-understand dashboards, artificial intelligence-enabled contract review, custom analytics, audio transcription, and a suite of time-saving automation enhancements such as translation, redaction, and redaction propagation."

"Best in Service" designated providers demonstrate their project hosting capabilities on Relativity's platform through a voluntary audit in which Relativity evaluates individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service and product proficiency. Additionally, Best in Service providers must meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting provider, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

Relativity has two designations for Best in Service data centers: Orange and Blue. While both designate data centers that provide a quality Relativity experience, Orange-level providers have made additional investments in people, process, and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts — all while maintaining Best in Service standards.

"By recertifying as a Best in Service provider for the fifth consecutive time, entering a strategic alliance with Relativity, and continuing to build custom solutions on top of the Relativity platform, Deloitte's commitment to continuously providing a tailored Relativity experience for its clients is clear," said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at Relativity.

