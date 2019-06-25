Deloitte Earns Global SI and VAR Partner of the Year Plus Three Regional Awards by MuleSoft at CONNECT San Francisco 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it has been recognized with a record four 2019 MuleSoft Partner of the Year Awards. MuleSoft, a provider of the leading platform for building application networks , has awarded Deloitte with the top honor for Global SI and VAR Partner of the Year followed by three regional awards for SI and VAR Partner of the Year in North America and APAC, as well as Practice Development Partner of the Year in the EMEA market. Deloitte was recognized for its significant contributions in empowering customers with expertise and best practices as they begin to realize the opportunity of API-led connectivity.

"As cloud continues to become the critical driver behind our clients' business transformations, MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform helps tap into the full potential of cloud by connecting new and old technologies, data and processes — helping facilitate smarter business decisions and creating better customer experiences," said Amit Chaudhary, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and cloud engineering leader. "These awards recognize the strength of our alliance and the power of cloud to enable new possibilities."

The MuleSoft Partner Awards showcase top partners that have achieved outstanding business outcomes in accelerating digital transformation for customers in 2018. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate excellence in delivering MuleSoft technology; and templates and best practices. They also recognize partners who enable organizations to develop a "center of enablement" that empowers a self-service approach to integration, dramatically increasing the clock-speed of business.

The following are the complete list of this year's Deloitte recognitions:

MuleSoft Global SI and VAR Partner of the Year for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 globally, in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development.

for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 globally, in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development. MuleSoft Theater SI and VAR Partner of the Year for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 in North America , in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development.

for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 in , in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development. MuleSoft Theater SI and VAR Partner of the Year for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 in APAC, in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development.

for demonstrating the greatest market impact in 2018 in APAC, in terms of MuleSoft ACV, practice development. MuleSoft Practice Development Partner of the Year for demonstrating the highest level of practice development in the EMEA market as it relates to certified individuals.

These award wins follow Deloitte's recognition as MuleSoft Excellence for Alliances & Channels UKI announced at the U.K. Salesforce Awards June 11, 2019.

"Deloitte has dramatically accelerated digital transformation for our customers by growing their MuleSoft practice and investing in certifications over the years. Deloitte understands the tremendous opportunity for brands to adopt an API-led approach to connectivity and continues to arm customers with the insights, best practices and methodology to leverage application networks," said Lindsey Irvine, chief operating officer, MuleSoft. "We congratulate Deloitte on the continued success of their MuleSoft practice as they provide our joint customers with the skills necessary for success, create centers for enablement and support the organizational change needed to change the clock speed of business."

Winners of the annual global MuleSoft Partner Awards were recognized at MuleSoft CONNECT San Francisco 2019. It's a premier conference for accelerating digital transformation, where CIOs, IT leaders, developers and partners come together to build a connected future with Anypoint Platform™ demos, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be honored as 'partner of the year' in four categories and extremely proud of the relationship we've built with MuleSoft over the years," said Chris Purpura, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and global MuleSoft alliance leader. "These awards from MuleSoft demonstrate our team's capabilities to change the way IT organizations across industries address the problem of data disaggregation and accessibility."

Visit the Deloitte website to learn more about Deloitte Digital's alliance with MuleSoft , and Deloitte's cloud services including implementation and migration work, as well as managed services.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

