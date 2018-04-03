Deloitte Earns Texas Department of Information Resources Texas.gov Services Contract to Further Enhance Constituent Digital Experience

"DIR looks forward to working with Deloitte as they advance the online constituent experience," said Stacey Napier, DIR executive director. "As more Texans engage with digital government services, we're excited for Deloitte to continue to showcase the quality user experience Texans are used to."

"The state of Texas has been very forward-looking in its approach to serving its constituents," said Kristen Miller, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who leads the state of Texas account. "We are excited to bring Deloitte's commercial digital experience and tested methods to the state of Texas and work with them to design something that meets the unique requirements of the public sector and the specific needs and expectations of the people they serve."

"We see a future in which Texas.gov and its supporting platform play a more pivotal role in the interactions between Texans and their government services," said Chris Keel, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who led Deloitte's proposal. "Texas DIR understands that what constituents demand today will be different tomorrow so we will be focused on a developing a platform that is flexible for emerging technologies and expectations."

Texas.gov is the official website of the state of the Texas and provides portal and payment services for Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education and eligible local governmental organizations, enabling them to conduct online business with their customers.

According to Texas officials, Texas.gov has had over 240 million site visits, and processed over 245 million financial transactions since 2000.

