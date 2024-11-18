Deloitte Enables Global Expansion of Space ISAC Watch Center as Cyber Threats to Space Increase

Watch Center expansion in Australia and future sites around the globe will enhance real-time threat intelligence to defend against cyber attacks

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle navigation systems, cellphone weather apps, TV broadcasts and myriad other technologies depend on satellites, which are increasingly becoming targets for cyber threats. To help shield satellites from cyberattacks, Deloitte is enabling the global expansion of the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center's (Space ISAC) Watch Center with a new Watch Center Hub in Australia. The Watch Center Hubs will provide a global view of real-time threat intelligence and additional cybersecurity safeguards.

"There are more than 10,000 satellites in orbit today, and many have fewer cybersecurity safeguards than the average smartphone or personal computer," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chris Weggeman, managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "When cyberattacks occur, time is of the essence, so the ability to quickly identify cyber threats to space is a mission imperative. The Watch Center Hubs Deloitte is enabling are equipped with a dedicated team of specialists who use cutting-edge technologies to quickly identify vulnerabilities and threats, protecting satellites — and the data they store and share – across the globe."

The Space ISAC is a coalition of public and private organizations leading efforts to enhance global cybersecurity and threat sharing. Deloitte is a founding board member of the Space ISAC that played a pivotal role with opening the first Space ISAC Watch Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2023. Deloitte is committed to enhancing the Watch Center capabilities and helping build them out across the globe.

Deloitte's space practice has more than a decade of experience serving the space industry across defense, intelligence and the private sector. Deloitte professionals provide data strategy and organizational design to support and enhance cyber defense, resiliency of in-orbit data, and integrated cyber and space operations.

"Our modern way of life depends on services provided by space," said Ryan Roberts, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP and a cyber risk leader. "This dependency continues to grow as the number of satellites is expected to increase to 100,000 by the end of the decade. Cyber and space are inextricably linked, making the Space ISAC's focus on the resiliency of our space assets a critical mission and one Deloitte is proud to support."

