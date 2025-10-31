Deloitte Invests in Kihomac to Rapidly Scale US-Made Drones

Tech-forward collaboration supports creation of more autonomous solutions and American drone manufacturing

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Kihomac today announced a new investment that will bolster advanced drone manufacturing in the United States to strengthen America's supply chain and national security. Deloitte's investment in Kihomac will enable the veteran-owned business to expand its production to Utah and rapidly begin mass producing drones that will supply U.S. government agencies, businesses and organizations.

"Deloitte is investing directly in Kihomac to help build American production capacity for technologies that are critical to our national security and economic competitiveness," said Oniel Cross, Deloitte's Government and Public Services hybrid cloud and edge infrastructure leader. "This approach creates a tangible impact in terms of creating manufacturing jobs for American workers and an expanded and secure supply chain for U.S. customers."

Deloitte's investment supports Kihomac's ability to rapidly scale manufacturing and boost production capacity. Together, the organizations will provide clients with domestically-produced drones for use cases such as infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and defense and security applications.

"We are energized by Deloitte's commitment and vision for scaling drone manufacturing right here in the United States," said Ki Ho Kang, Kihomac founder and CEO. "Working with Deloitte empowers us to scale faster and deliver next-generation drone solutions for our customers, while strengthening the local economy through new jobs and production capacity. Through this collaboration, Americans will have greater access to secure, reliable drones and innovation and manufacturing will remain right here at home."

This collaboration between Deloitte and Kihomac is paving the way for a more resilient and secure U.S. supply chain. It advances American manufacturing and delivers essential technology solutions nationwide.

Deloitte remains committed to supporting the evolving needs of its government and public services clients. This includes delivering advanced software engineering to enable mission-critical operations, providing innovative analytics solutions to drive data-informed decision-making and supporting organizational modernization initiatives that enhance efficiency and resilience across the public sector.

