Deloitte is recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Private Equity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, two years in a row

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Private Equity (PE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The PEAK Matrix® provides comparative evaluations of service providers, locations, products, and solutions within various market segments. Everest Group classified 24 PE service providers along the PEAK Matrix® into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess the overall vision and capability as well as the market impact of Private Equity service providers. This is the second consecutive time Deloitte has actively participated and been recognized as a Leader and this year, also as a Star Performer.

"The rise of the private capital markets has led to an increasing demand for professional services firms. I'm proud of Deloitte's recognition by Everest. And as a top priority for Deloitte, I look forward to continuing to challenge our teams to increase the impact Deloitte firms make for Private Equity clients. I'm confident Deloitte's multi-disciplinary Consulting, Tax, and Audit capabilities, and our ability to deliver end to end across deals and value creation uniquely sets us apart. Especially, when coupled with our market leading technology Advise, Implement and Operate capabilities, deep industry experience, and alliances with leading technology players. Thank you to Everest for their leadership in covering this increasingly important segment of the professional services industry," says Ryan Jones, Deloitte Global Private Equity leader.

"Deloitte has strengthened its position in the private equity services market through its end-to-end offering organized around an advise–implement–operate model spanning diligence, integration, modernization, and ongoing operations," says Kriti Gupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Enterprises highlight its ability to combine operating model redesign with technology modernization, enabling structured and scalable value creation across portfolio companies. Its continued investments in proprietary frameworks such as DigitalMX™, in AI, and in digital engineering through targeted acquisitions such as Gryphon and Giant Machines, supported by strong alliances with SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Databricks, and ServiceNow among many others, have enhanced its ability to accelerate time to value. These strengths have contributed to Deloitte's recognition as both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Private Equity Services (PE) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

The report also recognized how "Deloitte maintains a robust alliance ecosystem with SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and Workday, complemented by hyperscalers (AWS, Databricks, and ServiceNow), to enable reference architectures and faster time to value." It further noted how Deloitte "leverages enterprise transformation frameworks such as DigitalMIX™, enabling Deloitte to combine operating model redesign with cloud, data, and AI-led modernization."

