Deloitte Launches boost to Help Accelerate and Sustain the Value of Cloud-enabled Business Transformation with SAP® solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced a new offering designed to help SAP customers accelerate, sustain, and increase the value of business transformation as part of a journey with the RISE with SAP offering.

The new offering, called boost, brings a streamlined approach to cloud-enabled digital transformation with SAP® solutions— combining SAP software subscriptions and Deloitte's portfolio of end-to-end services and solutions. boost aligns tightly with RISE with SAP—an offering that advances the vision of "business transformation as a service". By bringing together a wide range of solutions while simplifying subscriptions, contracts, and support, RISE with SAP helps enable organizations to transform on their own terms and timeline.

Blending the best of RISE with SAP and the best of Deloitte offerings, boost ultimately allows SAP customers to more rapidly activate the built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise™—an intelligent and responsive enterprise capable of moving at the speed of disruption, enabled by a clean core, cloud technology, and an inclusive ecosystem of capabilities.

"Deloitte has been on this journey for several years, working with clients to move from a built-to-last mindset to a built-to-evolve posture," said Punit Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global. "Now, through boost, SAP customers have the ability to become disruption-ready organizations faster."

Speed + sustainability

In addition to accelerated transformation with SAP solutions, boost supports organizations' ability to extend the impact of transformation—helping to make transformation more long-lasting and effective through continuous innovation and operations.

"Transformation should not be a 'one and done' project that leaves you with doubts about whether all the work was really worth it and how long the value will last," said Darwin Deano, principal and global SAP offering leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "True transformation should make your organization more resilient, flexible, and ready for the next unknown disruption. That's central to the boost vision—to deliver a platform of solutions and services for sustaining and increasing the value of transformation over time."

To help SAP customers transform more cost-effectively, rapidly realize results, and continuously amplify transformation value, boost includes 8 offering bundles targeted to help clients with:

Migration

With Deloitte offerings such as Selective Transformation and Kinetic Finance Startup, organizations can shift their ERP core quickly and cleanly to SAP S/4HANA®, leveraging cloud and AI, and moving just the data and processes that matter most to the business.

Innovation

Leveraging a clean core and edge innovation, SAP customers can unleash the power of Deloitte's industry cloud solutions—such as Intelligent Spend Management and Operational Agility—with dozens of apps enabled by SAP Business Technology Platform and targeting specific business outcomes.

Operate to Innovate

Organizations can make resiliency and agility sustainable with AI-enabled operations, continuous process optimization, business process intelligence, additional industry innovations, AI-powered data governance, and more—allowing them to maintain and continually increase transformation value over time.

Early Success

"boost is designed for leaders who understand that transformation today is about more than ERP transformation. It's about business transformation enabled by the cloud, which allows them to unleash the best capabilities of SAP and cloud technology, power industry-specific innovation and business outcomes, and embed business process intelligence at every step," said Sven Krause, Chief Information Officer, Hillrom. "These leaders understand that 'go live' is no longer a race to lower costs, but a race to make a greater impact through innovation and automation. boost—as its name implies—helps quickly launch them toward that vision."

To help SAP customers increase value and create a built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise, boost integrates, enables, and enhances SAP technologies across RISE with SAP—including cloud infrastructure "by choice," SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Value added Cloud Managed Services, Cyber Security, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Network, and SAP's business process intelligence solutions.

As a leading strategic partner globally and an SAP collaborator for more than 30 years, Deloitte brings an extensive track record to business transformation—with certifications and qualifications across the SAP portfolio, including multiple SAP Pinnacle Awards as SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year (Large Enterprise).

"SAP and Deloitte can look back on a long and successful partnership, and the business outcomes we deliver on a daily basis to our customers across the world are proof of that," said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer, SAP SE. "We are excited that Deloitte is helping to bring business transformation-as-a service to the next level. As enterprise leaders continue their transformation journeys with RISE with SAP, boost should allow them to see greater value from their investments in SAP technologies, enabling them to be ready for whatever lies ahead."

To learn more about Deloitte offerings for launching RISE with SAP and activating the built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise, visit www.deloitte.com/kinetic.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP