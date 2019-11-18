Deloitte Launches ConvergeHEALTH Connect at Dreamforce 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Dreamforce, Deloitte announced the launch of ConvergeHEALTH Connect powered by Salesforce Health Cloud. ConvergeHEALTH Connect is a suite of products and services designed to help public and private sector health care institutions deliver consistent, high-touch, personalized patient care.

"From tracking and sharing health data to accessing new channels of care, consumer engagement with healthcare is growing and understanding the critical touchpoints of a patient's journey will be key to improving patient outcomes," said Chris Zant, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and life sciences and health care customer and marketing leader. "That's the approach we took with ConvergeHEALTH Connect. We built a common core framework for health care providers that enables them to identify and address patients' needs across the health care life cycle."

"As part of our global alliance with Salesforce, we're pairing Deloitte Digital's industry experience, business strategy and technology implementation know-how with Health Cloud to deliver innovative industry solutions for organizations," said Paul Clemmons, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global Salesforce alliance leader. "The launch of ConvergeHEALTH Connect is an example of the assets and solutions we're creating for our clients to help them sell faster, market smarter, and manage a unified customer experience across every channel."

ConvergeHEALTH Connect features the following ISV managed packages:

ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect – Provides effective patient support and personalized engagement for patients on therapy and engaged in clinical trials. With Patient Connect, life sciences organizations can make accessing clinical trials easier and helps patients overcome participation challenges and achieve improved outcomes. In addition, Patient Connect support life sciences organizations in managing patient care with the help of validated applications and devices, analytics, and by supporting care coordination for over 1.5 million patients across 17 countries.

– Provides effective patient support and personalized engagement for patients on therapy and engaged in clinical trials. With Patient Connect, life sciences organizations can make accessing clinical trials easier and helps patients overcome participation challenges and achieve improved outcomes. In addition, Patient Connect support life sciences organizations in managing patient care with the help of validated applications and devices, analytics, and by supporting care coordination for over 1.5 million patients across 17 countries. ConvergeHEALTH Connect for Public Health – Allows government and public health agencies to proactively engage and deliver citizen-centric healthcare. The government module enables personal support workers to place the patient first when administering home or virtual care. The public health module also enables organizations to manage population health with proactive disease screening.

– Allows government and public health agencies to proactively engage and deliver citizen-centric healthcare. The government module enables personal support workers to place the patient first when administering home or virtual care. The public health module also enables organizations to manage population health with proactive disease screening. ConvergeHEALTH Connect for Providers – Delivers a consolidated view of interactions and multiple touchpoints with patients to improve the patient experience. For healthcare providers operating with multiple systems that manage patient data, the Providers solution transforms the connection point between private health systems and the patient meeting to increase patient customer servicing demands for scalable, personalized and convenient access in a single unified agent desktop.

– Delivers a consolidated view of interactions and multiple touchpoints with patients to improve the patient experience. For healthcare providers operating with multiple systems that manage patient data, the Providers solution transforms the connection point between private health systems and the patient meeting to increase patient customer servicing demands for scalable, personalized and convenient access in a single unified agent desktop. ConvergeHEALTH Connect for Payors – Enables health plans to better attract, acquire, serve and engage members across touchpoints and the full member lifecycle. This is designed to improve personalization, efficiency and retention.

The biopharmaceutical company, Amgen engaged Deloitte Digital to create "PULSE", a leading patient engagement experience to optimize closed-loop patient communications, marketing and service to maximize therapy onboarding and adherence that help lead to enhanced patient health. Enabled by Deloitte Digital's ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect platform, as well as Salesforce Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud and MuleSoft, the multi-channel enterprise patient marketing and service engagement was deployed in six countries. Amgen is already realizing significant reductions in faster, more effective campaign delivery, with significantly lower campaign operational and patient call center costs, along with improved patient health outcomes derived from a more comprehensive patient engagement experience.

"Our partnership with Deloitte Digital has accelerated our transformation with Salesforce as we strive towards a capability to engage and help our patients overcome illness," says Michael Hatten, US commercial technology lead, Amgen. "Our PULSE journey exemplifies how technology can make a material impact in the lives of patients and the healthcare ecosystem that support them."

"Health Cloud allows us to bring together patients and healthcare companies in new and powerful ways, enabling them to deliver effective patient support and engagement," said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, SVP and GM, healthcare and life sciences, Salesforce. "We are excited to work with Deloitte Digital as they harness Salesforce technology to build even stronger patient experiences across all aspects of their journey."

ConvergeHEALTH Connect for Public Health is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. For more information, find a member of the Deloitte Digital team at the Dreamforce booth (#1320) or visit the ConvergeHEALTH Connect page.

Deloitte Digital has created a new model for a new age — a creative digital consultancy. That means bringing together all the creative and technology capabilities, business acumen and industry insight needed to help transform clients' businesses with digital. With Deloitte Digital's end-to-end capabilities, clients bring their greatest ambitions, knowing Deloitte Digital has what it takes to bring new business visions to life. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow on Twitter @DeloitteDigi_US or @DeloitteDigital.

About Deloitte Digital's Salesforce Assets & Solutions Group

The Assets & Solutions Group (ASG) allows our network of member firms to offer assets and app-enabled services that are an extension of the Salesforce platform across key industry sectors and functional areas. This natural evolution in a long-standing, industry leading relationship with Salesforce is informed by the global experience of Deloitte Digital's Salesforce practice. We've built a wealth of technical prowess, strategic vision, and industry insights from our Salesforce implementations—all of which are designed to enable our network of member firms to offer you a faster time to value and reduced risk throughout your digital transformation journey. Learn more at www.deloitte.com/salesforce-asg.

