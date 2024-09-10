Deloitte Launches Turnkey Generative AI Solution, AI Factory as a Service, Powered by NVIDIA and Oracle

New cloud-interoperable solutions suite offers organizations access to industry-leading AI software and custom use cases for fast-tracked, scalable Generative AI deployments

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announces the launch of AI Factory as a Service, a scalable, one-stop shop suite of Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities built on the NVIDIA AI platform, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, accelerated computing and leveraging Oracle's enterprise AI technology. Amid a fast-paced and turbulent market, AI Factory as a Service provides a holistic multi-disciplinary approach that integrates Deloitte's deep data science, model design and industry knowledge with the NVIDIA AI platform to enable a robust ecosystem of technology providers to deliver customized GenAI workflows.

"As organizations adjust to the breakneck pace of industry change, we've heard from leaders who are eager and ready to upgrade their workflows - but just don't know where to start," said Nitin Mittal, global AI leader and principal, Deloitte LLP. "From strategy and design to deployment and optimization, AI Factory as a Service was built to help organizations accomplish faster time to value. And with integrations from NVIDIA and Oracle, we're enabling companies in any industry to design their optimal mix of capabilities for customized, end-to-end solutions."

By providing AI software and custom use cases, AI Factory as a Service can offer faster time to market with workload management and monitoring tools built in to help optimize workforces amid the AI talent shortage. To bring GenAI to market quickly, NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure are deployable across OCI Supercluster and OCI Compute, resulting in ultra-low latency, real-time large language model (LLM) interference and high-performance storage. More than just optimized infrastructure, AI Factory as a Service includes data and model governance, meaning organizations can modernize with confidence, knowing deployments are strengthened by Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework.

"Across industries, businesses are eager to operationalize Generative AI with tools that improve productivity and enhance customer service," said Justin Boitano, vice president, AI Software Products, NVIDIA. "Enterprises can use Deloitte AI Factory as a Service to deploy the NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints catalog of reference AI workflows, along with NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA NeMo framework — all included in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform — to accelerate core Generative AI applications."

Oracle offers a comprehensive AI platform that includes the end-to-end NVIDIA AI stack, encompassing IaaS, PaaS and database services, which underpin its robust SaaS AI capabilities. This unified approach empowers enterprises to build and deploy AI-powered applications effectively. By providing a full-stack solution, Oracle mitigates the need for disparate systems and reduces operational complexity, allowing customers to address a wide range of AI use cases, from developing custom applications to enhancing existing software with AI capabilities. This flexibility allows businesses to innovate and adapt to evolving market demands.

"By integrating the NVIDIA AI platform of accelerated infrastructure and AI software such as NIM microservices, NeMo framework and NIM Agent Blueprints, with Oracle's enterprise-grade AI solutions, Deloitte's AI Factory as a Service delivers flexibility, control and scalability. The offering, deployable across a range of cloud environments, including OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Alloy, Oracle Sovereign Cloud and Oracle Government Cloud, empowers businesses to maximize their AI investments while safeguarding sensitive data," said Greg Pavlik, executive vice president, AI and data management services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

To help organizations meet the ever-increasing demand for technical professionals, AI Factory as a Service also provides users access to AI architects, product managers and industry subject matter leaders across the ecosystem to oversee the program, establish the governance process and drive AI enablement to create a fast, efficient path to value. Deloitte AI Factory as a Service solutions with NVIDIA AI and Oracle technology are available immediately – learn more at the Oracle Cloud World Conference, taking place in Las Vegas from Sept. 9-12, 2024.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise, rolling out purpose-specific LLMs and other solutions to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte LLP