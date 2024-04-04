Deloitte Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™: Workday Ecosystem Services 2023 in the US and Europe

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as a Leader in Information Service Group (ISG) Provider Lens™: Workday Ecosystem Services 2023 in the US and Europe for Consulting and Strategy, Implementation and Integration, and Managed Services. Deloitte strengthened its leadership position in these three quadrants from 2022.

The report examines service providers' portfolio attractiveness, such as its scope, portfolio quality, strategy and vision, as well as its competitive strength, including market position, brand reputation, and core competencies. Notably, it positioned Deloitte as one of five leaders across each capability out of 24 providers evaluated.

"This recognition is a testament to the work of our driven and dedicated team and Deloitte's values," says Jannine Zucker, Deloitte Global Workday Chief Commercial Officer. "We strive to provide the highest level of service matched with the deepest level of expertise to our clients each day. It is our purpose to combine Deloitte's intellectual property and proven methodologies with Workday's next-generation technology so our clients can grow thriving and agile businesses poised to face the evolving challenges of the economy around the globe."

In Europe, ISG said Deloitte helps transform businesses into nimble and efficient organizations through its capabilities in Consulting and Strategy Services. ISG also cited Deloitte's unique Workday accelerators and data analytics-driven decision-making as strengths for Implementation and Integration Services capabilities. Deloitte's Managed Services capabilities were also highlighted for adopting an agile, outcome-based methodology and providing access to firm-wide expertise that helps clients better prepare for unexpected outcomes.

In the US, ISG cited Deloitte's strength in Consulting and Strategy Services capabilities for leveraging domain-specific accelerators to help clients unleash competitive advantages, creating a comprehensive portfolio of Workday services, and providing strong leadership given Deloitte's wide industry focus and presence. For Implementation and Integration Services, Deloitte was highlighted for providing a unique methodology to help maximize client value and having a partner-ecosystem to help provide end-to-end solutions. ISG also noted that Deloitte delivers real-time resolution for post-implementation glitches and can provide release management focused on effort optimization for Managed Services capabilities.

"Deloitte's top-rated HCM and financial management consulting capabilities and global industry exposure reinforce its leadership status in the Workday advisory space," said Ashwin Gaidhani, ISG Research Partner.

