Deloitte Named a Leader in Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been positioned as a Leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape: Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services Worldwide 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49006922, April 2024). Notably, Deloitte is one of six companies in the Leaders Category. A total of 19 vendors were evaluated in the assessment.

"As emerging technologies become more advanced and integrated throughout business operations, it's essential for leaders to prioritize their MDR framework to help ensure they are prepared to swiftly address threats and protect their flow of work and their stakeholders," says Emily Mossburg, Cyber Leader, Deloitte Global. "This is why we're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this pivotal area of cybersecurity, and why we're excited about the future."

IDC MarketScape defines the MDR services market as a subset of managed security services (MSS), that combines the tools, technologies, procedures, and methodologies used to provide full cybersecurity detection and response capabilities for an organization. Service providers can deploy MDR services using a mixture of customers' existing capabilities and vendor-supplied tools or services and private intellectual property. MDR services are typically supplied by a provider's well-trained cybersecurity staff that works in one or more 24 x 7 x 365 remote SOCs.

"At Deloitte, we understand that clients are looking to improve the security efficacy of their cyber operations while reducing complexity and technical debt as the sophistication and destructiveness of cyber-attacks continue to rise," says Chris Richter, Detect and Respond Product Leader, Deloitte Global. "Our Detect and Respond team is committed to supporting clients globally in their cyber journeys, combining our proven platforms with efficient and flexible delivery models across traditional MSS and managed XDR (MXDR) services."

IDC MarketScape notes, "Deloitte maintains three global delivery centers, augmented by a network of in-region delivery centers, each using standard methodologies and processes for 24 x 7 x 365 delivery of cyber services and SaaS-based modular platform solutions such as MXDR by Deloitte. It also has over 30 cyber client experience centers that can enable applicable contextualization of services, development of new solutions, connected device testing, threat intelligence collection and processing, and delivery of client labs and simulations."

This positioning comes as Deloitte recently unveiled CyberSphere™, which helps clients simplify their cyber programs to improve their efficiency and efficacy, demonstrating the firm's commitment to bolstering cyber experiences for all clients.

Additional report findings

"Deloitte takes the approach of identifying their clients' assets and available telemetry sources, including identity, endpoints, cloud, network, applications, and operational technology (OT)/industrial control systems (ICS). Their MXDR platform utilizes a leading modular approach that can be aligned to the needs of their client to provide edge to cloud AI analytics, response, and threat hunting."





"Customers that desire to be more hands-on and co-manage selected portions of the response processes will appreciate the flexibility of how their MDR/MXDR service is managed."





"Deloitte can provide local specialists who are familiar with both global and regional industry and regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR, FedRamp, and other directives."





"Deloitte is well positioned for organizations that are burdened by technical debt that still need to elevate their cybersecurity posture. Its ability to use a client's existing technical infrastructure with an end state goal of moving them on to its best-of-breed MXDR platform is a valid path forward for many security leaders."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms or their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser. No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication, and none of DTTL, its member firms, related entities, employees or agents shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage whatsoever arising directly or indirectly in connection with any person relying on this communication. DTTL and each of its member firms, and their related entities, are legally separate and independent entities.

• © 2024. For information, contact Deloitte Global

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

SOURCE Deloitte Global