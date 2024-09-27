Deloitte Named ESG Firm of the Year at International Tax Review 2024 Americas Tax Awards

ITR recognizes Deloitte for achievement in tax innovation, technology, ESG and DEI

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has received four awards at the 2024 International Tax Review (ITR) Americas Tax Awards, honoring its accomplishments delivering market-leading services and solutions. Deloitte was named "ESG Firm of the Year" and "Diversity Equity & Inclusion Firm of the Year," becoming the first winner of the ESG award category in its inaugural year recognized by ITR. Additionally, Deloitte was named "Tax Technology Firm of the Year" in the Americas region for the seventh consecutive year, as well as "Tax Innovator of the Year" for the fourth consecutive year.

"Deloitte Tax's multiple wins at the 2024 ITR Americas Awards reflect our organization's steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a culture of inclusion, as well as the commitment of our professionals to making their ideas a reality," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Every day, our teams are committed to integrating purpose into our services, creating meaningful impact for our clients and the communities we serve. These recognitions underscore the purpose-driven approach we take in fostering sustainable and inclusive business practices, and I am proud that the hard work and efforts of our people were recognized by this year's awards."

"Winning ESG Firm of the Year is a proud moment for Deloitte and a validation of the exceptional work our professionals deliver to help equip our clients to meet evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations," said Carl Obradovich, partner, U.S. Tax Sustainability co-leader, Deloitte Tax LLP. "We are committed to helping organizations as they navigate the complexities of ESG integration, foster responsible business practices, and seek to achieve their sustainability goals. This recognition underscores the importance of our work and motivates our team to continue leading the way in sustainable tax services, helping our clients and professionals alike remain well-positioned to accelerate their sustainability efforts."

Added David Yaros, principal, U.S. Tax Sustainability co-leader, Deloitte Tax LLP, "For years, Deloitte Tax has been at the forefront of advising clients as they integrate crucial ESG principles into their core strategies. Receiving the ESG Firm of the Year award from ITR is a testament to our long-term commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As we look to the future, Deloitte remains committed to driving positive change, advancing ESG practices, and striving to help our clients make impactful progress on their sustainability goals."

The 19th annual Americas Tax Awards from ITR recognize significant achievements and innovations that highlight creativity and ingenuity. Deloitte's dedication to both technical and professional excellence was readily apparent in its 2024 award wins, where notable consideration was given to multiple efforts, including:

ESG Tax Solutions: Over the past year, Deloitte has provided comprehensive tax advice and resources — from knowledge to processes to technology — to help companies achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, such as improving sustainability performance and meeting stakeholder expectations. Four key ESG developments were introduced: a major refresh of the IncentivesHub credits and incentives technology, enhancements to Deloitte Tax LLP's T4WOTC™ platform, the launch of ESG Tax Governance Labs to address formal tax ESG governance requirements, and the establishment of Corporate Philanthropic Purpose Labs to streamline charitable giving. These achievements, along with other offerings in Deloitte's Tax ESG portfolio, collectively support companies in achieving measurable change that benefits society and the environment.

Commitment to Well-being and Sustainability at Work: As part of its commitment to amplify and continuously improve employee well-being, over the past year Deloitte has put in place three well-being business priorities and corresponding initiatives: "Enhance Everyday Well-being," "Embed Well-being in Our Culture," and "Elevate Impact of Integrated Mental Health Services (IMHS)." Deloitte's well-being initiatives are driven by a strong business need, aligned with its tax strategy, and are designed to make a meaningful impact on its professionals, teams and overall Tax practice.

MADE (Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable): Deloitte's MADE commitment, which includes accounting scholarships, is a comprehensive strategy to work to address the major barriers faced by racially and ethnically diverse students and to grow the population of diverse talent — thus helping transform the future of the accounting profession. This commitment offers resources and opportunities for students and entry-level professionals, supporting CPA certification and career advancement. MADE also includes leadership development for mid-level professionals and a program to prepare executives for corporate board roles.

Innovative State Tax Compliance Automation: Tax compliance, historically complex and time-consuming, is a top concern for companies. Deloitte's innovative State Tax Compliance Automated Work Process (AWP) System standardizes and automates the state tax compliance work paper process, enhancing Deloitte's ability to provide tax compliance services with efficiency and value. This system transforms manual, spreadsheet-driven processes into an automated experience, standardizing work papers, increasing efficiency, and streamlining return review using advanced analytics.

Generative AI (GenAI) Enhancements: As a long-time AI innovator, Deloitte has integrated GenAI into applications across its global network. This past year, the enterprise tax platform, Intela, introduced five new GenAI-powered features to enhance the tax compliance lifecycle. These features include a work plan generator, Document Drop for organizing client files, automated data transformations, a tax research chatbot, and a "Conversation with a Tax Return" feature for identifying anomalies.

Pillar Two Data Diagnostic Accelerator: Deloitte's Pillar Two Data Diagnostic Accelerator is a noteworthy tool used by Deloitte to help clients address a major international tax challenge — taking the Pillar Two tax model from theory to execution. It does so by streamlining the data-driven process of reporting and complying with Pillar Two rulesets in more than 135 countries. By identifying required, existing and missing data, the tool serves as both a diagnostic tool and accelerator for Deloitte to use in advising clients as they develop a roadmap to get the required data in place.

The 2024 ITR Americas Awards recognize efforts that pioneered novel approaches in the tax industry and were executed between January 2023 and January 2024.

