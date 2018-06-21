Deloitte Named One of Top 50 Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light for Third Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be recognized as part of the Civic 50 for the third consecutive year," said Doug Marshall, corporate citizenship managing director, Deloitte LLP. "A common denominator among thriving nations, people and economies is a broad sense of citizenship and civic responsibility. At Deloitte, we believe when our organization and our people are aligned to devote meaningful effort, time, and experience toward the greater good — everyone can benefit."

Deloitte is committed to making an impact that matters year-round and understands that real and lasting impact requires collaboration with and support of nonprofit organizations. Deloitte professionals apply their skills and experience to help address needs in the community through many types of volunteerism — including nonprofit board service; skills-based and traditional volunteerism; workplace giving; pro bono service; and Impact Day, Deloitte's annual day of service. On June 8, Deloitte celebrated its 19th annual Impact Day with professionals in 80-plus cities across the country working on more than 1,000 community service projects. Impact Day is held at the start of Deloitte's fiscal year because it's a top priority for the organization. All Impact Day projects are created, led and executed by Deloitte professionals, and the event serves as a catalyst for our commitment to making an impact that matters all year.

The Civic 50 winners are amongst a group of public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

To learn more about the 2018 Civic 50, view the full list of winners and access the full report, please visit www.Civic50.org.

