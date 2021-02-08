Deloitte Names Jana Arbanas Leader of US Telecom, Media and Entertainment Sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the appointment of Jana Arbanas to lead its telecom, media and entertainment (TM&E) sector in the United States. Arbanas succeeds Kevin Westcott, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, who was recently appointed Deloitte's U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry leader.

Based in San Francisco, Arbanas will lead the overall strategic direction and market eminence of the TM&E sector and will introduce go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's key businesses including audit, consulting, tax and advisory services. She will oversee a team of more than 3,000 professionals, who serve most of the TM&E companies in the Fortune 500.

"The pandemic underscored consumers' desire to connect and a never-ending appetite for media and entertainment, as well as the need for fast, reliable advanced wireless technologies like 5G, to make these entertainment experiences a reality," said Arbanas. "I am really looking forward to working with our current and prospective clients, to ensure media and entertainment providers can deliver the best experience possible while retaining and growing customers or communities in an ever-changing landscape, and helping telecom companies showcase the real-world benefits and outcomes of their innovations, not just the technical capabilities. I am also committed to building and nurturing our talented teams, with a particular focus on inclusivity, so we can all play a role in reshaping the TM&E industry as it continues to evolve."

With more than 20 years of experience serving large, multinational technology, media and telecom companies, Arbanas helps clients address enterprise risks and strengthen their internal controls. As a principal in the Risk and Financial Advisory (RFA) practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP, she specializes in extended enterprise risk management and internal audit. Since 2018, she has led the TM&E sector for RFA and focused on serving digital platform companies in the Bay Area.

"Jana is taking on this important leadership role as a new, post-pandemic reality is emerging in TM&E, one where providers must adopt creative strategies and agile approaches in order to engage with and retain customers, and telecom companies must help customers envision what's possible as advanced networking technologies like 5G become a reality," said Westcott. "Having worked closely with Jana over the years I know she's up to the challenge. She brings energy and enthusiasm to understanding client needs, and she has demonstrated the ability to develop long-lasting relationships. She is passionate about creating diverse, high-performing teams and developing our younger professionals. I am confident she will bring innovative thinking and inspirational leadership to this role as she has throughout her entire career at Deloitte."

Arbanas has leveraged her risk advisory capabilities to help her clients navigate risks at the heart of their businesses. She has built worldwide teams to serve several Fortune 500 companies across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Arbanas was also formerly the inclusion and well-being leader for Deloitte's Risk & Financial Advisory business and continues to be committed to bring inclusion and well-being into everything she does.

