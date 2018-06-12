Deloitte Names Stanley Porter Leader of the U.S. Energy, Resources and Industrials Industry; and Appoints Duane Dickson to Lead the Oil, Gas and Chemicals Sector

Working in close collaboration, Porter and Dickson will promote team leadership development and succession, and introduce go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's key businesses including audit, consulting, tax and advisory services. Deloitte's ER&I industry is comprised of more than 6,000 professionals serving over 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies across the industrial products and construction; oil, gas and chemicals; and power and utilities sectors.

John England, who formally led Deloitte's U.S. energy and resources industry, will continue to serve as lead client service partner for a number of Deloitte's leading ER&I clients.

"With more than six decades combined experience in their respective industries, helping clients address their most significant business challenges, Stanley and Duane are ideally suited to lead our ER&I practice in this dynamic business environment," said Seema Pajula, U.S. industries and insights leader, Deloitte LLP. "We congratulate them on their new roles and thank John for his outstanding leadership and continued commitment to our clients."

Porter has more than 25 years of experience in the energy and resources industry. He has led client relationships at some of the largest energy companies throughout his career at Deloitte. Additionally, he has led strategy and operations for Deloitte Consulting LLP's power and utilities; and oil and gas sectors; and served as Consulting's energy and resources client excellence leader. Porter is a member of Deloitte's U.S. board of directors.

"Never-before-seen challenges and opportunities have emerged across the value chain as the world finds new ways to produce, transport and consume energy, and new technologies are transforming the industrials and manufacturing industries," said Porter. "Duane and I look forward to collaborating and providing leading, tailored recommendations to our clients that can help guide them to a profitable and sustainable future."

Dickson brings significant leadership experience to his new position, having most recently served as principal in Deloitte Consulting LLP's consumer and industrial products group, as well as vice chairman and global chemicals and specialty material sector leader. Dickson's 38-year business and consulting experience spans providing services in corporate and growth strategies; acquisitions and divestitures; and general management, working primarily with chemicals, materials, industrial products, consumer packaged goods, medical devices and safety equipment industries.

Connect with us on Twitter at: @Deloitte4Energy; @Duane_Dickson or at Stanley Porter, Duane Dickson

