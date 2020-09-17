Deloitte Names Tina Wheeler National Sector Leader for Health Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Tina Wheeler as national sector leader for the health care practice in the U.S. effective immediately. Wheeler, a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, succeeds Steve Burrill, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, who will retire this month after 37 years of service.

"The health care industry faces unique and ongoing challenges in an evolving health care landscape where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced exponential change in a short period of time," said Wheeler. "I am proud of the work our exceptional team is doing to help our clients recover and thrive. I look forward to leading a health care team spanning our advisory, audit, consulting and tax practices that is deeply committed to helping our clients navigate this ever-changing landscape."

As national sector leader, Wheeler will lead overall strategic direction of the health care practice as well as its go-to-market strategies and resources. She will also maintain her roles as Deloitte's global health care audit leader and managing partner of the West Michigan practice.

"Tina is an outstanding leader and is recognized as a strong and effective collaborator across Deloitte and among her clients," said Asif Dhar, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and life sciences and health care national industry leader. "Her leadership will deliver strong results across the sector as health care clients strive to succeed during a time of unprecedented transformation."

With more than 30 years of experience at Deloitte, Wheeler has managed the delivery of accounting and auditing services to large multisystem health care payor and provider clients. Her consulting experience includes acquisitions, divestitures and SEC regulatory reporting.

Wheeler graduated from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. She is a CPA and a member of the Michigan Association of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. She is a member of the board of trustees of the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Davenport University. She is also a former trustee and avid supporter of Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit.

