Deloitte Receives Four 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it has received four 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Awards, which recognize its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. Awards include SAP S/4HANA® Partner of the Year – Large Enterprise, Customer Experience Partner of the Year — Large Enterprise, SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions Partner of the Year — Large Enterprise, and Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach, and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Deloitte has received an SAP Pinnacle Award as SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year. It also marks the fifth time, in the past six years, that Deloitte has received an SAP Pinnacle Award for SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year (while being a finalist for one).

"Helping businesses that use SAP solutions to accelerate, sustain, and increase the value of business transformation remains a top priority as we enter our fourth decade of collaborating and co-innovating with SAP," Jan Waals, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte Global SAP chief commercial officer. "These four SAP Pinnacle Awards prove that our work is helping clients across industries make an impact that matters. As we continue to help these clients use SAP technologies and cloud to navigate the most disruptive environment they have ever faced, we are especially grateful that that they continue to place their trust in us."

In addition to this year's four SAP Pinnacle Awards, Deloitte was named a finalist in six other SAP Pinnacle Award categories: Global Platinum Reseller of the Year category, as well as Partner of the Year categories for Integrated Delivery, Industry Innovation, Intelligent Spend Management (Large Enterprise), SAP Business Technology Platform, and Experience Management – SAP and Qualtrics.

"Activating the built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise™ is central to our work — and it requires us to show up each day with a broad portfolio of services and solutions that help businesses operate and innovate with greater intelligence, responsiveness and resiliency," said Darwin Deano, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global SAP offering leader. "This extensive recognition from SAP shows that we are operating at the top of our game when it comes to things like ERP transformation, the future of work, customer experience, industry cloud innovation, and procurement and finance transformation. As cloud enablement and RISE with SAP become a greater focus for clients, we are confident in our ability to bring a total transformation package to support lasting business value."

For more information on Deloitte's relationship with SAP, visit www.deloitte.com/SAP, or contact [email protected].

Deloitte, an SAP global services partner, helps clients activate the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic Enterprise with SAP technologies — to help them reimagine everything, innovate rapidly, and evolve with confidence in the face of constant disruption. Each day across the globe, Deloitte's team of more than 26,000 professionals is working with leaders across industries to explore the art of the possible with SAP solutions — and to take action. With an SAP relationship that dates to 1989, Deloitte has helped more than 3,500 clients efficiently enable SAP solutions and realize business value from those investments.

