Deloitte Teams With NVIDIA to Launch the Deloitte Center for AI Computing

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of the Deloitte Center for AI Computing, a first-of-its-kind center designed to accelerate the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for Deloitte clients. Built on NVIDIA's DGX™ A100 systems, the center brings together the supercomputing architecture and AI expertise that clients require as they become AI-fueled organizations.

Accelerated computing platforms featuring NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) technology, NVIDIA networking and NVIDIA software are transforming data processing, analytics and AI by bringing massive parallel processing capability and speed to demanding deep learning, machine learning and data science workloads. This enables the development of extremely sophisticated AI solutions at scale.

Deloitte has built its foundation on an NVIDIA DGX POD™, built from a scalable, tested reference architecture featuring several DGX A100 systems, NVIDIA Mellanox networking and high-performance storage. The Deloitte Center for AI Computing will deliver an accelerated platform that allows Deloitte to co-innovate with clients and expedite the development of new AI applications.

"The Deloitte Center for AI Computing is a pioneering effort that brings together Deloitte's deep AI experience with the powerful supercomputing capabilities of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems to innovate with clients and accelerate their journey from AI experimentation to becoming AI-fueled organizations," said Jason Girzadas, managing principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA can enable clients to quickly deliver on the full promise of AI solutions to transform both their businesses and the basis of professional services."

The center significantly expands Deloitte's ability to develop innovative AI solutions started in the AI Exploration Lab in Austin, Texas, and the AI Factory in Canada.

"AI is moving from research labs into industry, and Deloitte's efforts will supercharge its reach," said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. "Every industry will be transformed by AI. Products and services will be revolutionized by AI. Companies will become learning machines and their people will be supported by AI. Together with Deloitte's global force of experienced specialists, we will turbocharge the realization of this vision."

Many industries such as technology, media and telecommunications; government and public services; life sciences and health care; auto and transportation, financial services, and energy are accelerating their adoption of AI. The Deloitte Center for AI Computing will provide these organizations with a strategic platform, experience, and computing resources to speed the development of a wide range of AI applications, from autonomous vehicles to digital contact centers to public sector innovation.

The center will collaborate with the Deloitte AI Institute, whose mission is to support the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research. It also focuses on building ecosystem relationships that help advance human-machine collaboration in the Age of With, a world where humans work side-by-side with machines.

