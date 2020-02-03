Deloitte to Share Key Trends & Predictions for 2020 During SOCMA's Cowboys & Chemicals Breakfast

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that a panel of experts from Deloitte will share their predictions on megatrends impacting agrochemicals, advanced materials and pharmaceuticals and what those mean for the specialty chemical industry. The discussion will take place during the opening session of the Specialty and Custom Chemicals America show on February 11 at the Omni in Fort Worth, TX.

"We are thrilled to welcome distinguished thought leaders from Deloitte, who will provide a framework on how to go beyond traditional thinking and look at what is driving business growth in the long-term," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "This intelligence on end markets will equip attendees with insight to drive strategic decision making on products and growth projections. Deloitte will also provide a look at the industry chess board in 2020, how different it will look in 2023 and 2025, and their suggestions on how to move in order to grow."

"Forward looking discussions like these honor our commitment to provide meaningful and actionable intelligence for our members and the industry," Abril said, "and we invite you to join us for this insightful panel discussion in Fort Worth."

Meet the Deloitte panelists.

Agenda:

Tuesday, February 11

8:00-8:30 AM – A Pulse on the Specialty Chemical Industry

8:30-9:20 AM – Trends and Predictions for 2020 with thought leaders from Deloitte

9:20-9:30 AM – Recognition of SOCMA's 2019 Performance Improvement Award Winners

The breakfast culminates SOCMA's Cowboys & Chemicals networking event, set for February 10 at River Ranch in the historic Stockyards District. It also kickstarts Specialty & Custom Chemicals America, February 11-13, at the Omni Fort Worth, where SOCMA will present a series of educational discussions.

"We have an outstanding slate of speakers to address staffing trends, global trade, and two panels on toll and custom manufacturing – one focusing on the life cycle of tolling and another on how risk factors into the decision-making process when looking for a business partner," said Abril. "These topics are top of mind for the industry."

SOCMA is also hosting a reception for its Emerging Leaders Network on February 11 and a Women's Networking Coffee on February 12 in the SOCMA lounge.

Read the full agenda here.

For more about SOCMA visit www.socma.org.

