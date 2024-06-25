SOCMA Appoints Bryan Kitchen to Board of Governors

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) has appointed J. Bryan Kitchen to its Board of Governors. Bryan serves as CEO of Ascent Industries and has nearly two decades of senior leadership experience in the chemicals industry, having previously served in executive and leadership roles for Clearon Corporation, Xingfa USA, ANGUS Chemical Company and The Dow Chemical Company.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Bryan Kitchen to SOCMA's Board of Governors," said Jennifer Abril, CEO of SOCMA. "Bryan's expertise and understanding of the industry will play a crucial role in shaping our strategic plan for 2030, ensuring that SOCMA continues to lead and innovate in the specialty chemical sector. We look forward to Bryan's future contributions and are confident that his participation will significantly benefit our organization and its members."

"I am honored to join SOCMA's Board of Governors and represent Ascent", said Bryan. "SOCMA has been instrumental in supporting Ascent through the complexities of a dynamic and demand-driven market. As a member of the Board, I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to advocate for the specialty chemicals sector and to continue to champion initiatives that underscore our commitment to sustainability and innovation."

A complete listing of SOCMA's Board of Governors can be found here.

