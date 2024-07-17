SOCMA Welcomes Five New Members in Q2 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the addition of five new members in Q2 2024.

"I am delighted to welcome our newest members and am proud that these companies are turning to SOCMA at pivotal moments in their business endeavors," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "Their enthusiasm for our programs reaffirms SOCMA's position as a catalyst for regulatory expertise, safety excellence, and collaborative growth across our industry."

New manufacturer members are:

Third Coast Terminals operates a global network of affiliates that provides contract manufacturing, terminal services, customized sales, and marketing solutions.

"Joining SOCMA isn't just about networking; it's about driving excellence in petrochemical manufacturing," said Angie Griffin, Chief Commercial Officer, Third Coast Terminals. "As a contract manufacturer committed to innovation and industry best practices, we recognize the power of collaboration in advancing safety, sustainability, and quality standards."

Suparna Chemicals is a global producer of specialty chemicals focusing on sodium, potassium, and lithium alkoxides.

"As the premier association in the North American specialty chemical sector, SOCMA offers valuable training programs for our team as we grow in the U.S. market," said Himanshu Mody, Head of Global Business Development at Suparna. "Our decision to join SOCMA is guided by aligning its mission with our core values and competencies."

Additionally, SOCMA welcomes three affiliate members, including:

abgi, which provides specialized financial services, such as R&D tax credits, cost segregation, and various international incentives.

which provides specialized financial services, such as R&D tax credits, cost segregation, and various international incentives. Critical Chemicals Company develops new methods for producing organometallic and metal-organic products. According to Alan Dyke , Founder & President, new company start-ups benefit from SOCMA's "guidance on working safely, structures for operator training, information about changing regulations, and opportunities to make new commercial connections."

develops new methods for producing organometallic and metal-organic products. According to , Founder & President, new company start-ups benefit from SOCMA's "guidance on working safely, structures for operator training, information about changing regulations, and opportunities to make new commercial connections." DLC Contract Manufacturing is a consulting firm led by long-time industry leader Mike De La Cruz , who said it is essential to join SOCMA "because of strong advocacy for the chemical industry, which promotes growth, connectivity, and environmental, health, and safety programs."

For SOCMA membership inquiries, contact Jenny Gaines at [email protected].

About SOCMA:

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from consumer products and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Visit https://www.socma.org.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Sr. Manager, Member Communications & Programs

571-348-5100

[email protected]

