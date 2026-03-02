Deloitte unveils physical AI solutions built with NVIDIA Omniverse Libraries to help accelerate industrial transformation

Advancing digital twins, computer vision and edge robotics through Deloitte's deep engineering, AI and industry experience to modernize real-world operations

Key takeaways

Deloitte is creating physical AI solutions leveraging NVIDIA technologies, including digital twin simulation, computer vision, edge computing and robotics.

Early implementation results reveal that simulation-led testing and secure edge AI can reduce downtime and support faster decision-making.

Deloitte is investing in and expanding capabilities globally, including opening a new physical AI Center of Excellence in Shanghai.

Why this matters

Deloitte today announced an expansion of its long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver next–generation physical AI solutions. The effort includes development of new products and services in high–fidelity digital twins, advanced computer vision and secure edge robotics, helping enable organizations to accelerate time–to–value, reduce operational risk and scale intelligent machines into production with confidence.

Organizations are integrating physical AI into operations worldwide, using AI's capabilities in perception, understanding, action and collaboration to deliver concrete solutions such as robots, autonomous vehicles, simulations and sensor systems for physical industries. Deloitte's recent State of AI in the Enterprise report found 58% of companies are already using physical AI to some extent, with adoption projected to hit 80% within two years.

"Physical AI is moving fast from experimentation to real-world deployment, and changing how work is performed," says Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global AI leader. "By leveraging NVIDIA's advanced technology stack with Deloitte's engineering expertise and deep industry knowledge, we are helping organizations to build new intelligent physical spaces in the age of AI."

Scaling physical AI capabilities with integrated solutions

Built using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, Deloitte engineers and developers design and deliver physical AI solutions that help enable clients to simulate decisions, improve situational awareness, and deploy embodied AI at scale. By integrating its outcome orientation and depth of experience across major industry domains, Deloitte is positioned to help businesses, governments and markets achieve real-world impact.

Key capabilities include helping clients:

Visualize and optimize operations with immersive simulations —integrating digital twins built with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries , augmented and virtual reality, and AI to blend physical and digital experiences. For example, Deloitte is working with clients in the automotive industry to build digital twin simulations of factory and warehouse operations supporting planning decisions that help increase efficiency and throughput, improve worker and equipment safety, and reduce operational costs.

—integrating digital twins built with , augmented and virtual reality, and AI to blend physical and digital experiences. Scale deployment of physical AI securely through edge computing and robotics —leveraging open robotics frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim and open NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models for development, and NVIDIA Jetson Thor to synchronize workloads across edge and cloud environments. In the life sciences industry, Deloitte is helping companies scale operations using humanoid systems that integrate simulation, synthetic data, teleoperation, and sim-to-real validation—accelerating the safe, practical deployment of embodied intelligence across operations.

—leveraging open robotics frameworks such as and open world foundation models for development, and to synchronize workloads across edge and cloud environments. Interpret the physical world digitally through computer vision —using NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS ), Cosmos Reason VLM, and NVIDIA Metropolis to deploy video analytics AI agents pairing real and synthetic data with efficient AI training and reasoning models. A collaboration using this technology recently took place in an automotive plant in Valladolid, Spain, through leading global powertrain producer Horse Powertrain. As part of an internal operational efficiency project kAIros, launched in August 2025, Deloitte deployed advanced anomaly detection algorithms with Horse Powertrain to predict equipment faults, improve inspection accuracy, and strengthen engineering and quality assurance decision-making.

—using ), Cosmos Reason VLM, and to deploy video analytics AI agents pairing real and synthetic data with efficient AI training and reasoning models.

"kAIros marks a milestone in our transformation. By combining on-premise supercomputing with NVIDIA technology, we have created an ecosystem capable of deploying real-world use cases across all our departments. Together with Deloitte, we are proving that 'the time is now' for HORSE to lead operational efficiency in Europe through a world-class AI infrastructure," says Patrice Haettel, Horse Technologies, CEO.

Early adopters across manufacturing, automotive, life sciences and beyond have already found success, with the implementations above demonstrating how simulation-led testing and secure edge AI can reduce operational downtime and support faster decision cycles.

"As the demand for physical AI and digital twin technologies accelerates, enterprises are moving beyond exploration to optimize complex operations and enhance real-world decision-making," says Deepu Talla, vice president of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. "Fusing NVIDIA's full-stack physical AI platform with Deloitte's industry experience provides a scalable path for organizations to move intelligent systems into full-scale production faster via simulation."

Advancing physical AI application through a global network of centers of excellence

As part of its dedication to advancing physical AI, Deloitte is establishing a global network of centers of excellence (CoEs), highlighted by the recent opening of a new physical AI CoE in Shanghai. The CoE brings together Deloitte's worldwide ecosystem, deep implementation experience, and end-to-end digital consulting capabilities with NVIDIA AI solutions and infrastructure to help clients across industries take physical AI from prototype to production. Focused on AI applications in manufacturing, including industrial robotics, the CoE helps clients realize the value of physical AI and navigate security and regulatory considerations.

For more information, please visit www.deloitte.com/nvidia-pai.

