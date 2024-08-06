Deloitte's Washington National Tax Practice Names Todd Keator as Principal and Leader of Sec. 1031 Exchange Practice

Former co-practice group leader at Holland & Knight succeeds Joyce Welch in serving clients in transactional tax matters

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Todd Keator — former co-practice group leader of the Tax, Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits Practice at Holland & Knight — has joined as a principal in Deloitte Tax LLP and leader of the Washington National Tax Sec. 1031 exchange practice. With over two decades serving clients in a variety of U.S.-side transactional tax matters, Keator brings strong experience advising individuals, partnerships and large corporations in various Sec. 1031 exchange transactions, with a focus on the real estate and energy sectors. Keator will succeed the previous leader of the Sec. 1031 exchange practice, managing director Joyce Welch, following her retirement at the end of 2024.

"Todd brings an exceptional level of tax knowledge that will greatly benefit Deloitte's diverse clientele," said Adam Moehring, partner, practice leader, Washington National Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP. "His unique background and experience handling transactions for energy and real estate clients, coupled with his national Sec. 1031 exchange experience, positions him as a valuable asset to our team. These skills have been honed over years of dedicated service and we are confident they will further enhance our ability to deliver broad-based and effective services to our clients."

"I am very excited to be joining Deloitte, an organization known for its exceptional team and robust capabilities," said Keator. "Being a part of this remarkable team is a significant step in my career and I am eager to do the work that I love on a platform with the size and scale that Deloitte offers. With a focus on growing our Sec. 1031 exchange services, I'm eager to find effective ways to use this opportunity to serve our clients and leverage Deloitte's outstanding tax insights and resources to their full potential."

Prior to joining Deloitte, Keator co-led the Tax, Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits Practice at Holland & Knight. His responsibilities included representing clients in a variety of U.S. transactional tax matters, with a focus on the real estate and oil and gas sectors. Representative experience included partnership and LLC formation, operation, structuring and transactions; merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions, including negotiation of tax provisions in a variety of purchase and sale agreements; real estate transactions, including tenancy-in-common structures, syndications, joint ventures, development deals and capital gain planning, and FIRPTA advice; guidance for tax-deferred Sec. 1031 exchanges and involuntary conversions under Sec. 1033; dealer v. investor structuring and analysis, including Bramblett transactions; oil and gas syndications, joint ventures, and transactions; and private equity fund and portfolio company formation, operations, restructuring, and M&A deals.

"Todd is a recognized leader in the real estate tax practice, and he will continue the decades-long tradition of Deloitte providing market-leading advice on Sec. 1031 like-kind exchanges," said Mark Van Deusen, principal, Washington National Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP. "With his deep understanding of the tax law and appreciation for the economic drivers of commercial transactions, Todd has a well-deserved reputation for providing practical solutions to problems of clients in the real estate and energy markets. Todd is a great addition to Deloitte's real estate and energy tax practices."

Keator received his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University and his Master of Laws from New York University School of Law.

