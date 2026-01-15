Delos analysis one year after LA wildfires shows why some fires become catastrophic - and others don't

Report highlights positive news and opportunities coming out of the terrible devastation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the devastating January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, new analysis from property insurance MGA, Delos Insurance Solutions, highlights a critical lesson for insurers, policymakers, and communities alike: catastrophic wildfire losses are driven less by ignition alone and more by whether a fire is able to scale beyond suppression and overwhelm urban areas. The accuracy of Delos' wildfire understanding meant it had zero insured losses and was able to offer insurance to 270,000 more homeowners.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which ignited during extreme Santa Ana winds, rapidly evolved into urban conflagrations, destroying more than 16,000 structures. By contrast, the nearby Sunset fire, igniting under similar drought conditions just one day later, was quickly contained and caused no structural losses. According to Delos, the difference was not weather alone, but fuel continuity, landscape scale, and suppression feasibility.

"These fires made it painfully clear that wildfire risk isn't about whether a fire starts — it's about whether the landscape allows it to become unstoppable," said Kevin Stein, CEO of Delos Insurance Solutions. "The Sunset fire never found momentum. Palisades and Eaton did. Our wildlife risk model is designed to distinguish between those outcomes, and that distinction matters for communities, insurers, and access to coverage."

Stein added that the work is deeply personal for the company. "We are a Californian company, many of our team members, and their friends and families, have lived through evacuations, smoke-filled weeks, and uncertainty in their communities as to whether insurance will still be there when it's needed," he said. "This isn't an abstract modeling or a purely business exercise for us. It's about keeping our neighbors insured, our communities intact, and families from being forced out because coverage disappeared."

Delos' wildfire model focuses on the physical fundamentals of fire behavior, including fuel structure, ember production, wind alignment, access, and suppression limits, rather than relying primarily on historical burn patterns or parcel-level proxies. During the 2025 fires, Delos experienced zero wildfire losses across a 25,000-policy portfolio, reinforcing confidence in its approach among insurance capacity partners.

In the months following the fires, Delos refined its model further, enabling the company to responsibly expand underwriting eligibility to approximately 270,000 additional homes in Southern California that had previously been considered uninsurable by much of the private market. Delos estimates that as many as 50% of FAIR Plan–insured properties may now qualify for private coverage under its underwriting criteria.

"Better risk differentiation doesn't just protect balance sheets," Stein said. "It expands access to affordable insurance and allows public backstops like the FAIR Plan to focus on the truly highest-risk areas."

As wildfire behavior grows more volatile, Delos argues that models grounded in the science of fire dynamics, not broad generalizations, will be essential to stabilizing insurance markets and supporting more resilient communities.

