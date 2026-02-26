Delos Insurance Solutions and ROAR Partners Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver a Comprehensive Disaster Risk Exposure Strategy.

Collaboration to Further 'Future Proofing America Framework' and Deploy Advanced Wildfire Risk Mitigation, Alternative Investments, and Innovative Insurance Strategies Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions, a property insurance MGA, which uses wildfire science and satellite imagery expertise to solve homeowners' insurance availability issues, and ROAR Partners, a national innovation and investment advisory firm focused on pre-disaster risk exposure mitigation, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a comprehensive disaster risk exposure strategy. This initiative focuses on identifying lower-risk development zones, forming multi-stakeholder wildfire reduction alliances, and providing end-to-end investment, financial, and insurance solutions for wildfire-prone regions in California and across the United States.

Addressing the $110B+ Protection Gap: The California Domino

Between 2020 and 2025, California transitioned into a systemic "insurance desert." The January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires served as a terminal stress event, resulting in total economic losses estimated between $150 billion and $275 billion. With only $40 billion covered by private insurance, the resulting $110B+ protection gap has triggered cascading financial, economic, fiscal impacts, including:

Direct Costs: A surge in uninsured households, with 1 in 5 homes in high-risk areas lacking private coverage.

A surge in uninsured households, with in high-risk areas lacking private coverage. Indirect Costs: Projected losses of $4.6B – $8.9B in LA County economic output through 2029 and the loss of up to 53,000 job-years .

Projected losses of in LA County economic output through 2029 and the loss of up to . Fiscal Strain: An estimated $1.57B reduction in federal, state, and local tax revenue due to diminished business activity.

States in the Pacific Coast, Mountain US and the Southwest face similar challenges where persistent disasters often occur back-to-back and with cascading consequences from drought, wind, flash-floods, and seasonal fires. With little time to prepare, ROAR Partners' Future Proofing America Framework focuses on an "in lieu of loss" thesis which seeks to catalyze reinsurance and others to a higher level of pre-disaster resilience investment.

"Delos is committed to improving access to homeowners insurance in wildfire-stressed locations. The collaboration with ROAR demonstrates our commitment to doing everything we can to work with stakeholders and communities to achieve this," said Kevin Stein, CEO Delos. "I'm confident working with the ROAR team on the 'Future Proofing America Framework' and the other important initiatives, will help shift the needle for homeowners."

Roles and Responsibilities

Delos has joined ROAR and other partners, to further the 'Future Proofing America Framework' in implementing its three-pillar strategy:

Risk Identification and Site Selection: Delos will leverage its granular geospatial analytics to identify "islands of safety" - areas often misclassified by legacy models as high-risk, while ROAR Partners conducts Risk & Resilience Assessments across residential, commercial, industrial, public-sector assets, facilities, infrastructure to deploy its Resilience Investment Blueprint for elected-appointed officials, real estate developers and asset owners.

Delos will leverage its granular geospatial analytics to identify "islands of safety" - areas often misclassified by legacy models as high-risk, while ROAR Partners conducts across residential, commercial, industrial, public-sector assets, facilities, infrastructure to deploy its for elected-appointed officials, real estate developers and asset owners. Construction Phase Protection: The collaboration will facilitate tailored insurance programs specifically designed for the rebuild and new construction phases in support of homeowners, builders, investors, and communities seeking to accelerate both current post-event and forecasted pre-disaster mitigation

The collaboration will facilitate tailored insurance programs specifically designed for the rebuild and new construction phases in support of homeowners, builders, investors, and communities seeking to accelerate both current post-event and forecasted pre-disaster mitigation Post-Construction Coverage: Upon completion, Delos will deliver "A" rated Excess and Surplus (E&S) homeowner products, including a Full HO-3 policy and an HO-x wildfire policy with a parametric wrap for immediate liquidity. These Delos-generated products are a vital part of the ROAR Partners' Community Mutual Risk Pool within the context of designated resilience zones or hubs.

Innovative Fiscal Frameworks and Community Resilience

To ensure long-term affordability and market stability, the collaboration will advocate for the integration of specialized California and similar financing structures emerging across the Nation.

"We are entering a new era of financial, economic, fiscal resilience," stated Richard Seline, Managing Partner and CEO of ROAR Partners. "By utilizing Enhanced Infrastructure Financing Districts (EIFDs), Climate Resilience Districts (CRDs), our Resilience Utility Districts, and newly formed governance structures in many states, counties and municipalities can capture tax increment financing to directly invest in insurance subsidies and wildfire mitigation while incentivizing a market-based capital stack of resources. Furthermore, we are facilitating the formation of Community Mutual Risk Pools. These pools allow local jurisdictions to aggregate their risk and leverage collective buying power, creating a self-sustaining buffer against the volatility of the global reinsurance market, reduce mortgage defaults and retain both asset values AND the local tax base."

Go-to-Market Objectives

The announced collaboration's primary objective is to align insurance availability with modern, AI-driven forecasted risk levels rather than outdated historical data. By reclassifying "low-risk" homes currently trapped in the over-leveraged California FAIR Plan and similar scenarios across the Nation, the Delos-ROAR partnership aims to restore property values, protect the tax base of wildfire-prone corridors, regain the confidence of the reinsurance sector, and accelerate post-disaster rebuilding.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos leverages data, analytics and machine learning to create more accurate underwriting models and offer real-time risk mitigation to protect policyholders. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies, with all of Delos' capacity through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

In 2025, Delos was recognized as a PC360 Insurance Luminary for Technology Innovation, received the Model Insurer Award from Celent, was shortlisted for MGA/MGU of the Year at the Insurance Insider US Honors and was a finalist in the Program Manager Awards for MGA of the Year. It was listed in Fintech Global's Insurtech 100 and both CB Insights' Insurtech 50 and Fintech 100. In 2024, Delos was awarded MGA/MGU of the Year by Insurance Insider US and named one of CB Insights' Top 100 Global Fintech Companies.

About ROAR Partners

ROAR Partners is a national innovation and investment advisory firm formed to address the challenges of persistent $1 billion losses from repetitive weather-caused disasters and to drive engineering, data analytics, standards of practice, capital investment through its "Future Proofing America Framework" - therefore catalyzing a 1:6 or better cost-benefit for individuals, families, communities, economies, and investors. Operating as a "Think and Do Tank" - ROAR Partners commercializes over 100+ billion data points for forecasting risk exposure in residential, commercial, industrial, public-sector assets, facilities, infrastructure, leading to specific recommendations and the capital investments necessary for retrofit or new development.

Through ROAR Partners' distinguished Senior Advisory Board led by the former CEO of Munich Re US and the strategic members of the Future Proofing America Collaborative, "Resilience As A Service" integrates significant expertise, technology, and boots-on-the ground capabilities to overcome first-cost hurdles and other issues that limit proactive resilience.

