Delos and InnSure announce strategic partnership to improve access to insurance in wildfire stressed locations

Partnership will focus on strengthening insurance access and affordability along with community wildfire resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions, the property insurance MGA, and InnSure, a nonprofit innovation hub finding insurance solutions to climate risk challenges, today announced a strategic partnership focused on improving education, resilience, and insurance affordability in communities facing increasing wildfire risk. By combining Delos' advanced wildfire risk intelligence with InnSure's mission-driven insurance expertise, the partnership aims to help homeowners, insurers, and communities better understand, mitigate, and manage wildfire risk in high-stress regions.

Kevin Stein, CEO Delos Insurance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Delos Insurance Solutions)

Wildfire-exposed communities across the Western United States continue to face rising insurance costs and limited coverage options as climate-driven risks intensify. This partnership is designed to address those challenges by expanding access to practical education, encouraging risk-reducing actions at the property and community level, and supporting more sustainable insurance solutions.

"Wildfire risk doesn't have to mean uninsurable risk," said Kevin Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Delos Insurance Solutions. "By partnering with InnSure, we're aligning science, technology, data, and education to help communities take meaningful steps toward resilience. When homeowners and communities come together to understand their risk and how to reduce it, insurers are better positioned to offer coverage that is both available and affordable."

InnSure brings a strong focus on community engagement and long-term resilience, working to ensure insurance remains a viable safety net in wildfire-prone areas.

"Insurance affordability and availability are critical to the stability of wildfire-exposed communities," said Steve Brandt, Chief Development Officer of InnSure. "This partnership with Delos allows us to pair cutting-edge risk insights with real-world education and solutions. Together, we're working to empower homeowners and communities to reduce risk and preserve access to insurance where it's needed most."

Through this collaboration, Delos and InnSure will explore joint initiatives including educational programs, risk-reduction resources, and data-driven insurance strategies that support both insurers and policyholders in wildfire-stressed locations. This will include incubating and accelerating new insurance solutions leveraging InnSure's Creation Labs.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos leverages data, analytics and machine learning to create more accurate underwriting models and offer real-time risk mitigation to protect policyholders. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies, with all of Delos' capacity through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

In 2025, Delos was recognized as a PC360 Insurance Luminary for Technology Innovation, received the Model Insurer Award from Celent, was shortlisted for MGA/MGU of the Year at the Insurance Insider US Honors and was a finalist in the Program Manager Awards for MGA of the Year. It was listed in Fintech Global's Insurtech 100 and both CB Insights' Insurtech 50 and Fintech 100. In 2024, Delos was awarded MGA/MGU of the Year by Insurance Insider US and named one of CB Insights' Top 100 Global Fintech Companies.

About InnSure

lnnSure is a nonprofit innovation hub with a mission to catalyze novel insurance solutions to climate risk challenges. Through its initiatives, lnnSure brings together innovators from inside and outside of the insurance industry to contribute to a systemic rethinking of how insurance is delivered, from product design and distribution, to underwriting practices and risk capital/capacity management.

SOURCE Delos Insurance Solutions