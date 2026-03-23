Delos expands insurance eligibility by more than 1 million homes in wildfire-stressed areas

Move comes as company pushes to help more communities increase wildfire resilience and access insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with Climate Awareness Day, Delos Insurance Solutions, the property insurance MGA that uses sophisticated wildfire science, has announced increased access to its insurance by more than 1 million homes in wildfire-stressed locations across California over the past 12 months. Climate Awareness Day reminds us that climate stability is not guaranteed, and that communities everywhere should work toward solutions that protect both the environment and each other.

Kevin Stein, CEO Delos Insurance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Delos Insurance Solutions)

The insurance crisis facing many California homeowners continues. Insurers are still announcing non-renewals and the state's insurance of last resort, the FAIR plan, saw enrollment jump 43%, to 668,609, between September 2024 and December 2025. Last week, Mark Sektnan, vice‑president for state government relations at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association was reported by Bloomberg as saying, "The [California] insurance market right now is in a fragile state."

Against this backdrop, the science-driven approach used by Delos to develop its sophisticated wildfire risk model, has enabled it to grow significantly, while recording industry-leading loss ratios. It successfully predicted all the major wildfires in the past six years, including last year's devastating LA fires that resulted in no fire losses for the company.

The million increase in homes eligible for a Delos policy is largely down to two factors. Firstly, the company's increased confidence in its already-proven wildfire risk model has led to 270,000 homes in the five counties surrounding the Eaton and Palisades fire footprints in Southern California becoming eligible. The latest model enhancements were facilitated by the injection of refined high resolution wind data as well as other datasets related to suppression efficacy and urban conflagration potential. Secondly, new and existing 'A' rated providers have increased the capacity of Delos' underwriting limits, due to trust in its sustainable, profitable underwriting approach.

Delos is now able to write insurance coverage for 12 million homes across California, including many areas perceived as high-risk by legacy insurers. Delos analysis has identified that 65% of areas other insurers deem too risky, are in fact acceptable risks for Delos' sophisticated wildfire model. Delos also found that more than 50% of homes on the California FAIR plan are eligible to receive a single, clear, comprehensive policy from Delos.

"Many homeowners in California are still finding insurance hard to access, and many agents in California are struggling to find insurance to help their clients. It is our mission to change that. We've also kick started several efforts to find innovative new ways to provide homeowners with access to insurance and mortgages while simultaneously improving communities' wildfire resilience. Being able to offer 1 million more homes access to comprehensive Delos policies since the devastating LA fires is huge. Moving forward, we are keen to broaden our footprint, so homeowners in wildfire-stressed locations across the Western US, can access a Delos insurance policy, " said Kevin Stein, CEO Delos Insurance Solutions.

Stein added, "Like most of my colleagues, I am from California. For us, it's not just business, it's personal."

As part of its drive to find more ways to improve community wildfire resilience, Delos has embarked upon a series of projects and partnerships to move beyond transactional insurance to improve education, resilience, and insurance affordability, in communities facing potential wildfire risk. Partnerships Delos has entered into include nonprofit, innovative, climate-risk insurance solutions firm, InnSure and ROAR Partners, a national innovation and investment advisory firm focused on pre-disaster risk exposure mitigation as well as working closely with organizations such as CAL FIRE and the California Fire Safety Council.

Delos' suite of homeowner programs includes HO-3 policies in California for primary, secondary and seasonal homes as well as vacant home policies. The programs can be accessed via Delos' 14,000 California-based broker and agent distribution partners. All of Delos' capacity is through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos leverages data, analytics and machine learning to create more accurate underwriting models and offer real-time risk mitigation to protect policyholders. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies, with all of Delos' capacity through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

In 2025, Delos was recognized as an Insurance Luminary for Technology Innovation, received the Model Insurer Award from Celent, was shortlisted for MGA/MGU of the Year at the Insurance Insider US Honors and was a finalist in the Program Manager Awards for MGA of the Year. It was listed in Fintech Global's Insurtech 100 and both CB Insights' Insurtech 50 and Fintech 100. In 2024, Delos was awarded MGA/MGU of the Year by Insurance Insider US and named one of CB Insights' Top 100 Global Fintech Companies.

SOURCE Delos Insurance Solutions