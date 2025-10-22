Delos wildfire science opens up insurance for 265,000 more southern California homes

Increase is in addition to its ability to insure 2.5m homes in five wildfire-stressed counties

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property insurance MGA, Delos Insurance Solutions, which uses wildfire science and satellite imagery expertise to solve homeowners' insurance availability issues, has announced that further wildfire model confidence is enabling it to insure 265,000 additional homes in five southern California counties.

Delos insures homes across California and the Western US and is currently able to offer insurance for 2.5 million homes in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. This increase means a further 11% more homes are eligible in these counties.

Delos' proven wildfire hazard model is constantly being evaluated for accuracy and refined with newly developed, proprietary, high-resolution datasets. This allows for the progressive opening up of more locations that Delos can insure in the most fire-stressed areas of California. The latest model enhancements were facilitated by the injection of refined high resolution wind data as well as other datasets related to suppression efficacy and urban conflagration potential.

Delos' proprietary technology pinpoints properties that do not pose a high risk of loss and deserve coverage in today's difficult insurance market. Delos research indicates 65 percent of homes, typically classified as "high risk", should be classified as medium to low risk, and, consequently, get price relief - while traditional insurance carriers continue to exit the market and increase rates for homeowners living in areas potentially exposed to wildfire.

"We are committed to providing affordable and accessible insurance for as many Californians and homeowners in the Western US as possible. The success of our model at predicting the extent of all major Californian fires over the past seven years, and our tireless work to continually improve our data and analysis, allows us to insure homes where traditional insurers struggle. As we continue to refine our models, we see the opportunity for further increases in the number of homes we can insure," said Kevin Stein, CEO, Delos.

He added, "Only last week, we had half a dozen new insurance agents contact us saying how grateful they were that we could insure their clients' homes."

The robustness of the Delos wildfire hazard model is central to how the company has achieved market-leading loss ratios, even in wildfire-stressed locations, and why reinsurers have had the confidence to provide an additional $100m in capacity over the past six months.

The company's suite of homeowner programs includes HO-3 policies in California for primary, secondary and seasonal homes as well as vacant home policies. All the programs can be accessed via Delos' 11,000 California-based distribution partners. All of Delos' capacity is through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos leverages data, analytics and machine learning to create more accurate underwriting models and offer real-time risk mitigation to protect policyholders. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies, with all of Delos' capacity through AM Best 'A' Rated or Demotech 'A' Rated companies.

This year, Delos has been recognized as a PC360 Insurance Luminary for Technology Innovation, received the Model Insurer Award from Celent, is shortlisted for MGA/MGU of the Year at the Insurance Insider US Honors and was a finalist in the Program Manager Awards for MGA of the Year. In 2024, Delos was awarded MGA/MGU of the Year by Insurance Insider US and named one of CB Insights' Top 100 Global Fintech Companies.

