Leading government affairs consultant to support Delos Insurance Solutions

Jessica Morse to provide advice on Delos' support for California homeowners in wildfire-stressed locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Government wildfire management expert, Jessica Morse, has joined as a government affairs consultant to Property insurance MGA, Delos Insurance Solutions.

Delos uses wildfire science and satellite imagery expertise to solve homeowners' insurance availability issues and is a surplus lines insurance provider in California. Delos is focused on providing accessible home insurance and supporting government agencies, communities and homeowners in the fight against devastating wildfires.

Morse was the Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildland Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency where she coordinated California's approach to wildfire resilience. She was the architect of the Governor's $3 billion wildfire resilience strategy and developed the joint strategy for forest stewardship between California and the US Forest Service signed in 2020.

Additionally, Morse was a member of the Federal Wildland Fire Management and Mitigation Commission, which recently delivered comprehensive recommendations to Congress for federal wildfire reform.

"Delos is Californian born and bred. Following the success of our homeowner insurance solutions in wildfire-stressed locations, we are looking to help educate homeowners on ways to protect their property. A fifth generation Northern Californian, Jessica's impressive pedigree and insights are a core part of this program," said Tom Pratt, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Delos.

"Extreme wildfires and rising insurance costs are compounding California's affordability crisis, driving families from their homes and communities. Many insurance companies have stopped providing insurance or markedly increased premiums in wildfire areas. But Delos is shifting that paradigm. Using science, Delos is identifying what is driving wildfire risk in each community. Delos is ready to work hand in glove with communities to reduce their fire risk and therefore their insurance costs, making communities both safer and more affordable," commented Morse.

Delos has a team of advisors, boosting its ability to deliver accessible homeowner insurance in wildfire-stressed locations across the Western US. Advisory team members include a former CA Insurance Commissioner, ex CAL Fire staff chief, several leading insurance industry executives and an aerospace engineering professor.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos leverages data, analytics and machine learning to create more accurate underwriting models and offer real-time risk mitigation to protect policyholders. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies on behalf of insurance carriers rated 'A-' by AM Best and higher.

This year, Delos has been recognized as a PC360 Insurance Luminary for Technology Innovation, received the Model Insurer Award from Celent, is shortlisted for MGA/MGU of the Year at the Insurance Insider US Honors and was a finalist in the Program Manager Awards for MGA of the Year. In 2024, Delos was awarded MGA/MGU of the Year by Insurance Insider US and named one of CB Insights' Top 100 Global Fintech Companies.

SOURCE Delos Insurance Solutions