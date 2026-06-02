Valiant Solutions, a Bluestone Portfolio Company, Acquires BreakPoint Labs to Expand Cyber Capabilities for Critical National Security Missions

MCLEAN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Solutions ("Valiant"), a provider of advanced cybersecurity technologies to U.S. Federal and National Security customers, today announced the acquisition of BreakPoint Labs, a highly specialized cybersecurity company delivering AI-enabled cyber operations, adversarial threat emulation and red team operations, and modern DevSecOps capabilities across complex Department of War and National Security mission environments.

The acquisition represents Valiant's second strategic acquisition within six months and further advances Valiant's position as a differentiated cybersecurity technology platform supporting high-consequence government missions. The combination expands Valiant's capabilities across AI-enabled cyber operations, operational technology security, advanced penetration testing and adversarial threat emulation, modern software development and DevSecOps, software factory enablement, and agentic cybersecurity workflow automation.

BreakPoint Labs brings a portfolio of proprietary cybersecurity technologies and deeply embedded operational expertise supporting the Nation's most demanding cyber missions. The company has established a reputation for rapidly delivering innovative cyber capabilities through agile software development and mission-driven engineering teams. Together, Valiant and BreakPoint Labs deliver software-enabled cyber operations, advanced threat analytics, and resilient security engineering capabilities designed to protect critical National Security infrastructure operating within increasingly contested and high-threat environments.

"Modern cyber missions increasingly require more than traditional cybersecurity support and compliance services," said George Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant Solutions. "Organizations need deeply technical partners capable of integrating AI-enabled cyber operations, automation, engineering, and mission expertise across highly complex environments. BreakPoint Labs brings exceptional technical talent, differentiated intellectual property, and operational credibility that further strengthens Valiant's position as a leading cybersecurity technology platform supporting critical national security priorities."

"For more than a decade, BreakPoint Labs has been guided by a clear mission: cybersecurity for national security," said Thomas George, Chief Executive Officer of BreakPoint Labs. "Valiant shares our commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and mission success. Together, we are creating an organization with the talent, technology, and scale necessary to deliver advanced cyber capabilities that strengthen national security and support some of the Nation's most critical missions. We are excited to bring together the Valiant and BreakPoint Labs teams to accelerate innovation and deliver the next generation of cyber capabilities to our customers."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as sell-side financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel to BreakPoint Labs. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Valiant Solutions.

About Valiant Solutions

Valiant Solutions is a provider of advanced cybersecurity technologies and mission-engineered cyber operations supporting Federal civilian, Department of War, and National Security customers. The company specializes in AI-enabled cyber operations, zero trust architecture, threat analytics, cloud and container security, operational technology protection, and enterprise cyber resiliency. Valiant combines software-enabled automation, security engineering, and operational cyber expertise to support complex and high-consequence government missions. Please visit www.valiantsolutions.com for more information.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, and investing in businesses supporting critical national security missions. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners