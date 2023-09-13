Delrin® Introduces Breakthrough New Resin for High-performance Plastic Gears

New Delrin® 51HSE resin: an excellent choice for automotive, e-bike, and other high-performance applications

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delrin® today introduced a high molecular weight nucleated resin specially formulated for use in applications requiring high creep resistance and fatigue durability. Delrin® 51HSE further extends the ability of Delrin® to replace metal, helping customers save cost and weight while reducing noise. It also enables smart design concepts that are beneficial for achieving lower carbon footprints.

The new Delrin® resin draws on a deep heritage of formulations that have set the standard for high-performance plastic gears. While Delrin® 100, for example, has been known as the designers' first choice for highly demanding applications, Delrin® 51HSE resin furthers those strengths and offers a step-change in fatigue and creep performance.

Testing shows the improvement in static gear strength of Delrin® 51HSE is about 10 percent, but the real benefit comes from a two-fold improvement in durability, giving customers a cost-effective alternative over switching from metal gears or other more expensive solutions.

"Driving innovation remains an intrinsic element of our DNA," said Sriram Nadathur, Delrin® vice president and general manager. "Our customers demand materials that demonstrate unparalleled mechanical performance, exceptional durability, and low global warming potential, without compromising on design flexibility or ease of manufacturing. Innovations such as Delrin® 51HSE are the reason why our customers know they can depend on us to deliver world-class resins that fit their most demanding end-use applications."

Visit Delrin.com for additional information.

About Delrin

Delrin® is an industry leading premium industrial polymer business within DuPont. Grounded in strong innovation, Delrin® is a category creator with a longstanding reputation for quality, reliability, supply and product performance. The iconic Delrin® brand, coupled with proprietary technology and deep application expertise make us a leader in the high-end engineering polymer market. Delrin® has exciting growth prospects from exposure to automation, actuation, healthcare, mobility and consumer applications. On August 21, 2023, DuPont announced definitive agreements to sell an 80.1% controlling interest in Delrin® to TJC LP. Closing is expected around yearend 2023 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. In connection with certain works council requirements, TJC LP has agreed to buy the Delrin® Netherlands business if DuPont exercises a put option under the definitive agreements after completing the required works council consultation process.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2023 DuPont.

SOURCE DuPont

