Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter 2020. Detailed results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page four and are incorporated here.

"While our September quarter results demonstrate the magnitude of the pandemic on our business, we have been encouraged as more customers travel and we are seeing a path of progressive improvement in our revenues, financial results and daily cash burn," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "The actions we are taking now to take care of our people, simplify our fleet, improve the customer experience, and strengthen our brand will allow Delta to accelerate into a post-COVID recovery."

September Quarter Financial Results

Adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.6 billion excludes $4.0 billion of items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and the company's response, including fleet-related restructuring charges and charges for voluntary separation and early retirement programs for Delta employees, which were partially offset by the benefit of the CARES Act grant recognized in the quarter

excludes of items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and the company's response, including fleet-related restructuring charges and charges for voluntary separation and early retirement programs for Delta employees, which were partially offset by the benefit of the CARES Act grant recognized in the quarter Total adjusted revenue of $2.6 billion declined 79 percent on 63 percent lower capacity versus prior year

declined 79 percent on 63 percent lower capacity versus prior year Total operating expense, which includes the $4.0 billion of COVID-related items described above, decreased $1.0 billion over prior year. Adjusted for those items and third-party refinery sales, total operating expense decreased $5.5 billion or 52 percent in the September quarter compared to the prior year, driven by lower capacity- and revenue-related expenses and strong cost management in the business

of COVID-related items described above, decreased over prior year. Adjusted for those items and third-party refinery sales, total operating expense decreased or 52 percent in the September quarter compared to the prior year, driven by lower capacity- and revenue-related expenses and strong cost management in the business At the end of the September quarter, the company had $21.6 billion in liquidity

in liquidity During the September quarter cash burn (see Note A) averaged $24 million per day, and $18 million per day for the month of September

Revenue Environment

Delta's adjusted operating revenue of $2.6 billion for the September quarter was down 79 percent versus the September 2019 quarter as demand for air travel remains under significant pressure. Passenger revenues declined 83 percent on 63 percent lower capacity. Non-ticket revenue streams have performed relatively better than passenger revenues, with total loyalty revenues declining 60 percent and cargo declining 25 percent.

"With a slow and steady build in demand, we are restoring flying to meet our customers' needs, while staying nimble with our capacity in light of COVID-19," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "While it may be two years or more until we see a normalized revenue environment, by restoring customer confidence in travel and building customer loyalty now, we are creating the foundation for sustainable future revenue growth."

Setting the Foundation for Recovery

Delta has taken a number of actions to position the company to accelerate into a post-COVID recovery:

Taking great care of Delta people

Through the voluntary separation and early retirement programs, voluntary unpaid leaves, job sharing and other initiatives, the company has been able to avoid involuntary furloughs for ground and flight attendant employees

Launching a "Stop the Spread. Save Lives." campaign to emphasize the six core health actions that protect Delta employees against COVID-19, including wearing masks, social distancing, testing and getting a flu shot. Delta is providing no-cost COVID-19 testing and flu shots for its U.S. employees

Improving the customer experience

Emphasizing health and safety with the Delta CareStandard, a multi-layered approach that includes intense cleaning protocols, blocking middle seats and requiring masks onboard all aircraft

Reducing complexity for customers by eliminating change fees for nearly all domestic fares and redeposit/reissuance fees on domestic reward tickets for SkyMiles Members

Taking a customer-centric approach to refunds, with approximately $2.8 billion returned to customers year-to-date

Simplifying the fleet

Restructuring its Airbus and CRJ aircraft order books to better match the timing of aircraft deliveries with network and financial needs over the next several years. The restructuring reduces aircraft purchase commitments by more than $2 billion in 2020 and by more than $5 billion through 2022

in 2020 and by more than through 2022 Accelerating its fleet simplification strategy, which is intended to modernize and streamline the company's fleet, enhance the customer experience and generate cost savings. The company has announced plans to accelerate retirements of nearly 400 aircraft by 2025, including more than 200 in 2020

Fleet Type Number of

Aircraft Estimated Final Retirement

During the Quarter Ended MD-90 26 June 2020 767-300ER 7 June 2020 A320 10 June 2020 MD-88 47 June 2020 737-700 10 September 2020 777 18 December 2020 CRJ-200 125 December 2023 717 91 December 2025 767-300ER 49 December 2025 Total 383



Cost Performance

Total adjusted operating expense for the September quarter decreased $5.5 billion or 52 percent versus the prior year quarter excluding $3.1 billion in charges related to the voluntary separation and early retirement programs for employees, $2.2 billion in restructuring charges from fleet-related decisions, and a $1.3 billion CARES Act benefit. This performance was driven by a $1.8 billion or 78 percent reduction in fuel expense, a 75 percent reduction in maintenance expense from parking or retiring nearly 40 percent of mainline aircraft and lower volume- and revenue-related expenses. Salaries and benefits expense was down 32 percent as a result of approximately 18,000 employees electing to depart the company in addition to benefits from voluntary unpaid leaves, work hour reductions and other initiatives.

Non-operating expense for the quarter was $349 million higher versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by $221 million in higher interest expense from increased debt levels the company has incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our results this quarter were underpinned by a strong focus on costs, as we reduced adjusted operating expenses by more than 50 percent, similar to the June quarter, despite flying 23 points more capacity," said Paul Jacobson, Delta's chief financial officer. "That cost focus allowed the increase we've seen in net sales to flow directly into an improvement in our daily cash burn, which improved from $27 million per day in June to $18 million per day in September."

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Delta ended the September quarter with $21.6 billion in liquidity. Cash used in operations during the quarter was $2.6 billion. Daily cash burn averaged $24 million for the quarter, with an average of $18 million for the month of September.

At the end of the September quarter, the company had total debt and finance lease obligations of $34.9 billion with adjusted net debt of $17.0 billion, $6.5 billion higher than December 31, 2019. In September, Delta completed the largest debt offering in aviation history, raising $9.0 billion at a blended average rate of 4.75 percent secured by its SkyMiles loyalty program. In addition, the company borrowed $1.5 billion at a blended yield of 4.4 percent in connection with the issuance of tax-exempt bonds, that will be used to finance the LaGuardia airport project. The company's total debt had a weighted average interest rate of 4.3 percent at September 30, 2020.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company repaid the $3 billion, 364-day term loan that it entered into in March, increasing its unencumbered asset base to $9 to $10 billion of aircraft, engines and spare parts and reducing remaining debt amortization and maturities to $2.3 billion through the end of 2021. The company also repaid $2.6 billion under its revolving credit facilities drawn down in March 2020.

At the end of the September quarter, the company's Air Traffic Liability stood at $4.6 billion, including a current liability of $4.4 billion and a non-current liability of $0.2 billion. The non-current liability represents the current estimate of tickets to be flown, as well as credits to be used, beyond one year. Travel credits represent approximately 60 percent of the Air Traffic Liability at the end of the September quarter.

CARES Act Accounting, Fleet Restructuring and Voluntary Separation and Early Retirement Program Charges

In the September quarter, the company received $701 million under the payroll support program (PSP) of the CARES Act, consisting of $491 million in additional grant funds and a $210 million increase in the low-interest, unsecured 10-year loan. The September quarter amount includes an incremental $157 million beyond the initial $5.4 billion Delta was allocated in April 2020. In the September quarter, approximately $1.3 billion of the grant was recognized as a contra-expense, which is reflected as "CARES Act grant recognition" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The company expects to use the remaining proceeds from the PSP by the end of 2020.

During the September quarter, the company made the decision to retire its 717-200 fleet and the remainder of its 767-300ER fleet by 2025 and its CRJ-200 fleet by 2023. As a result of these decisions, the company recorded $2.2 billion in fleet-related charges, which are reflected in "Restructuring charges" on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

The company offered voluntary separation and early retirement programs to employees during the September quarter. Approximately 18,000 employees participated in the programs, with most leaving the company August 1, resulting in a $3.1 billion restructuring charge in the September quarter, which is reflected in "Restructuring charges" on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Cash payments in connection with these programs totaled $813 million in the September quarter, and these payments are excluded from daily cash burn figures. The company anticipates an additional $150 to $250 million in cash payments in the December quarter, $600 million in 2021 and the remaining payments in 2022 and beyond.

September Quarter Results

September quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the CARES Act grant recognition and restructuring charges described above.



GAAP $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q20 3Q19 Pre-tax (loss)/income (6,859)

1,947

(8,806)

NM Net (loss)/income (5,379)

1,495

(6,874)

NM Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (8.47)

2.31

(10.78)

NM Operating revenue 3,062

12,560

(9,498)

(76) % Operating expense 9,448

10,489

(1,041)

(10) % Fuel expense 486

2,239

(1,753)

(78) % Non-operating expense 473

124

349

NM Total debt and finance lease obligations 34,870

10,119

24,751

NM Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) 10.82

16.58

(5.76)

(35) % Consolidated unit cost (CASM) 33.40

13.85

19.55

NM Average fuel price per gallon 1.25

1.94

(0.69)

(36) %



Adjusted $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q20 3Q19 Pre-tax (loss)/income (2,589)

1,968

(4,557)

NM Net (loss)/income (2,096)

1,507

(3,603)

NM Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (3.30)

2.33

(5.63)

NM Operating revenue 2,645

12,507

(9,861)

(79) % Operating expense 5,004

10,460

(5,455)

(52) % Fuel expense 489

2,257

(1,768)

(78) % Non-operating expense 230

79

151

NM Adjusted net debt 17,012

10,265

6,747

66 % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM, adjusted) 9.35

16.51

(7.16)

(43) % Consolidated unit cost (CASM-Ex) 15.96

10.15

5.81

57 % Average fuel price per gallon 1.25

1.96

(0.71)

(36) %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change

2020 2019 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:

















Passenger $ 1,938

$ 11,410

$ (9,472)

(83) %

$ 10,185

$ 32,032

$ (21,847)

(68) % Cargo 142

189

(47)

(25) %

403

567

(164)

(29) % Other 982

961

21

2 %

2,534

2,969

(435)

(15) % Total operating revenue 3,062

12,560

(9,498)

(76) %

13,122

35,568

(22,446)

(63) %



















Operating Expense:

















Salaries and related costs 1,956

2,884

(928)

(32) %

6,814

8,275

(1,461)

(18) % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 486

2,239

(1,753)

(78) %

2,453

6,508

(4,055)

(62) % Regional carriers expense, excluding fuel 488

900

(412)

(46) %

1,888

2,698

(810)

(30) % Depreciation and amortization 545

631

(86)

(14) %

1,813

1,960

(147)

(8) % Contracted services 379

685

(306)

(45) %

1,398

1,974

(576)

(29) % Landing fees and other rents 378

460

(82)

(18) %

1,195

1,321

(126)

(10) % Ancillary businesses and refinery 561

279

282

NM



1,181

945

236

25 % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 106

424

(318)

(75) %

618

1,334

(716)

(54) % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 94

539

(445)

(83) %

498

1,505

(1,007)

(67) % Passenger service 88

345

(257)

(74) %

433

938

(505)

(54) % Aircraft rent 99

110

(11)

(10) %

295

318

(23)

(7) % Restructuring charges 5,345

—

5,345

NM



7,798

—

7,798

NM

CARES Act grant recognition (1,315)

—

(1,315)

NM



(2,595)

—

(2,595)

NM

Profit sharing —

517

(517)

(100) %

—

1,256

(1,256)

(100) % Other 238

476

(238)

(50) %

944

1,317

(373)

(28) % Total operating expense 9,448

10,489

(1,041)

(10) %

24,733

30,349

(5,616)

(19) %



















Operating (Loss)/Income (6,386)

2,071

(8,457)

NM



(11,611)

5,219

(16,830)

NM





















Non-Operating Expense:

















Interest expense, net (291)

(70)

(221)

NM



(564)

(228)

(336)

NM

Impairments and equity method (losses)/gains (114)

27

(141)

NM



(2,432)

(44)

(2,388)

NM

Gain/(loss) on investments, net (95)

(35)

(60)

NM



(199)

(17)

(182)

NM

Miscellaneous, net 27

(46)

73

NM



327

(130)

457

NM

Total non-operating expense, net (473)

(124)

(349)

NM



(2,868)

(419)

(2,449)

NM























(Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes (6,859)

1,947

(8,806)

NM



(14,479)

4,800

(19,279)

NM





















Income Tax Benefit/(Provision) 1,480

(452)

1,932

NM



2,849

(1,131)

3,980

NM





















Net (Loss)/Income (5,379)

1,495

(6,874)

NM



(11,630)

3,669

(15,299)

NM





















Basic (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (8.47)

$ 2.32







$ (18.30)

$ 5.61





Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (8.47)

$ 2.31







$ (18.30)

$ 5.59

























Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 635

646







636

654





Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 635

648







636

656







































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change

2020 2019 $ Change % Change Ticket- Main cabin $ 1,057

$ 6,021

$ (4,964)

(82) %

$ 5,229

$ 16,680

$ (11,451)

(69) % Ticket- Business cabin and premium products 577

4,008

(3,431)

(86) %

3,483

11,306

(7,823)

(69) % Loyalty travel awards 143

732

(589)

(80) %

731

2,174

(1,443)

(66) % Travel-related services 161

649

(488)

(75) %

742

1,872

(1,130)

(60) % Total passenger revenue $ 1,938

$ 11,410

$ (9,472)

(83) %

$ 10,185

$ 32,032

$ (21,847)

(68) %



























































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change

2020 2019 $ Change % Change Ancillary businesses and refinery $ 572

$ 291

$ 281

97 %

$ 1,185

$ 990

$ 195

20 % Loyalty program 343

485

(142)

(29) %

1,086

1,443

(357)

(25) % Miscellaneous 67

185

(118)

(64) %

263

536

(273)

(51) % Total other revenue $ 982

$ 961

$ 21

2 %

$ 2,534

$ 2,969

$ (435)

(15) %





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







3Q20 versus 3Q19 Revenue

3Q20 ($M)

Change

YoY Unit

Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic $ 1,647



(79)% (57)% (12)% (52)% Atlantic

132



(94)% (60)% 20% (84)% Latin America

97



(86)% (50)% (3)% (71)% Pacific

62



(91)% (58)% 57% (78)% Total Passenger $ 1,938



(83)% (55)% (2)% (63)% Cargo Revenue

142



(25)%





Other Revenue

982



2%





Total Revenue $ 3,062



(76)% (35)%



Third Party Refinery Sales

(417)











Total Revenue, adjusted $ 2,645



(79)% (43)%





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Statistical Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2020 2019 Change

2020 2019 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 11,545

66,862

(83)

%

58,229

181,652

(68)

% Available seat miles (millions) 28,290

75,742

(63)

%

97,771

209,911

(53)

% Passenger mile yield (cents) 16.78

17.07

(2)

%

17.49

17.63

(1)

% Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 6.85

15.06

(55)

%

10.42

15.26

(32)

% Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 10.82

16.58

(35)

%

13.42

16.94

(21)

% TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents) 9.35

16.51

(43)

%

12.70

16.83

(25)

% Operating cost per available seat mile (cents) 33.40

13.85

NM





25.30

14.46

75

% CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents) 15.96

10.15

57

%

16.74

10.66

57

% Passenger load factor 41 % 88 % (47)

pts

60 % 87 % (27)

pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 391

1,154

(66)

%

1,437

3,215

(55)

% Average price per fuel gallon $ 1.25

$ 1.94

(36)

%

$ 1.71

$ 2.03

(16)

% Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A $ 1.25

$ 1.96

(36)

%

$ 1.70

$ 2.02

(16)

%

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30,

(in millions) 2020 2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (5,379)

$ 1,495



Restructuring charges 1,690

—



Depreciation and amortization 544

631



Deferred income taxes (1,481)

460



Pension, postretirement and postemployment payments greater than expense 1,111

2



Impairments and equity method losses/(gains) 114

(27)



Change in other payables, deferred rev and accrued liabilities 800

(112)



Changes in air traffic liability (382)

(854)



Change in noncurrent liabilities 1,074

26



Deferred CARES Act grant recognition (825)

—



Other, net 159

624



Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (2,575)

2,245











Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions:





Flight equipment, including advance refunds/(payments) 65

(549)



Ground property and equipment, including technology (198)

(396)



Purchase of short-term investments (3,745)

—



Redemption of short-term investments 3,000

—



Acquisition of strategic investments —

(170)



Loans to others (235)

—



Other, net (31)

(10)



Net cash used in investing activities (1,144)

(1,125)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Payments on debt and finance lease obligations (607)

(355)



Repurchase of common stock —

(208)



Cash dividends —

(260)



Proceeds from long-term obligations 10,734

—



Fuel card obligation 261

(628)



Other, net (141)

—



Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 10,247

(1,451)











Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents 6,528

(331)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 11,818

$ 3,029



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,346

$ 2,698











The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:











Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,477

$ 1,899



Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 189

46



Other assets:





Cash restricted for airport construction 1,680

753



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 18,346

$ 2,698













DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019 ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,477



$ 2,882



Short-term investments 5,048



—



Accounts receivable, net 1,503



2,854



Fuel inventory 353



730



Expendable parts and supplies inventories, net 393



521



Prepaid expenses and other 1,256



1,262



Total current assets 25,030



8,249











Property and Equipment, Net:







Property and equipment, net 26,602



31,310











Other Assets:







Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,881



5,627



Goodwill 9,753



9,781



Identifiable intangibles, net 6,014



5,163



Cash restricted for airport construction 1,680



636



Equity investments 1,562



2,568



Deferred income taxes, net 1,305



120



Other noncurrent assets 1,249



1,078



Total other assets 27,444



24,973

Total assets $ 79,076



$ 64,532











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of debt and finance leases $ 5,045



$ 2,287



Current maturities of operating leases 714



801



Air traffic liability 4,379



5,116



Accounts payable 2,403



3,266



Accrued salaries and related benefits 1,904



3,701



Loyalty program deferred revenue 1,284



3,219



Fuel card obligation 1,100



736



Other accrued liabilities 2,896



1,078



Total current liabilities 19,725



20,204











Noncurrent Liabilities:







Debt and finance leases 29,825



8,873



Noncurrent air traffic liability 239



—



Pension, postretirement and related benefits 9,272



8,452



Loyalty program deferred revenue 5,805



3,509



Noncurrent operating leases 5,856



5,294



Deferred income taxes, net —



1,456



Other noncurrent liabilities 4,997



1,386



Total noncurrent liabilities 55,994



28,970











Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity: 3,357



15,358

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,076



$ 64,532



Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.

Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.

Pre-Tax (Loss)/Income and Net (Loss)/Income, adjusted. In the current period, pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted exclude the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response for comparability with the prior period:

Restructuring charges. We recognized $5.3 billion of restructuring charges following strategic business decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These charges primarily include voluntary early retirement and separation program charges and impairments and related charges from the decisions to retire the remaining 767-300ER fleet and the 717 and CRJ-200 fleets.

CARES Act grant recognition. We recognized $1.3 billion of the grant proceeds from the CARES Act payroll support program as a contra-expense. We are recognizing the grant proceeds as contra-expense based on the periods that the funds are intended to compensate and we expect to use all proceeds from the payroll support program by the end of 2020.

Impairments and equity method losses. These charges relate to the write-down of our investment in Virgin Atlantic based on our share of its losses.

Pension settlement charges. These charges were recognized in connection with the voluntary programs.

We also regularly adjust pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income for the following items to determine pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted for the reasons described below. We include the income tax effect of adjustments when presenting net (loss)/income, adjusted.

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. Mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.

Equity investment MTM adjustments. We previously recorded our proportionate share of losses from our equity investments in Virgin Atlantic, Grupo Aeroméxico and LATAM in non-operating expense. (As a result of Grupo Aeroméxico's and LATAM's bankruptcy filings, we no longer have significant influence with Grupo Aeroméxico or LATAM and have discontinued accounting for these investments under the equity method in the June 2020 quarter.) We adjust for our equity method investees' hedge portfolio MTM adjustments to allow investors to understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

MTM adjustments on investments. Unrealized gains/losses on our equity investments in China Eastern, Air France-KLM and Hanjin-KAL, the largest shareholder of Korean Air, which are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense, are driven by changes in stock prices and foreign currency. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Delta Private Jets adjustment. Because we combined Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up in January 2020, we have excluded the impact of Delta Private Jets from 2019 results for comparability.



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Pre-Tax Income Net

Net Loss (in millions, except per share data) Loss Tax Loss

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ (6,859)

$ 1,480

$ (5,379)



$ (8.47)

Less: Restructuring charges 5,345

(1,271)

4,074





Less: CARES Act grant recognition (1,315)

313

(1,002)





Less: Impairments and equity method losses 114

—

114





Less: Pension settlement charges 30 (7)

23





Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (3)

1

(2)





Equity investment MTM adjustments —

—

—





MTM adjustments on investments 99

(23)

76





Non-GAAP $ (2,589)

$ 493

$ (2,096)



$ (3.30)



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

Pre-Tax Income Net

Net Income (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,947

$ (452)

$ 1,495



$ 2.31

Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (25)

6

(19)





Equity investment MTM adjustments 10

(2)

8





MTM adjustments on investments 35

(13)

22





Delta Private Jets adjustment 1

—

1





Non-GAAP $ 1,968

$ (461)

$ 1,507



$ 2.33















Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted. We adjust operating revenue and TRASM for third party refinery sales for the reasons described below. We make an adjustment related to Delta Private Jets for the same reason described above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted.

Third-party refinery sales. We adjust operating revenue and TRASM for refinery sales to third parties to determine operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted because these revenues are not related to our airline segment. Operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of revenue from our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.







Three Months Ended



(in millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change Operating revenue $ 3,062



$ 12,560





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (417)



(6)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(47)





Operating revenue, adjusted $ 2,645



$ 12,507



(79) %





















Nine Months Ended



(in millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change Operating revenue $ 13,122



$ 35,568





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (709)



(94)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(139)





Operating revenue, adjusted $ 12,413



$ 35,335



(65) %





















Three Months Ended







September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change TRASM (cents) 10.82



16.58





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (1.47)



(0.01)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(0.06)





TRASM, adjusted 9.35



16.51



(43) %





















Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change TRASM (cents) 13.42



16.94





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (0.73)



(0.05)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(0.07)





TRASM, adjusted 12.70



16.83



(25) %

Operating Expense, adjusted. In the current period, operating expense, adjusted excludes the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response: restructuring charges and CARES Act grant recognition, as discussed above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted. We also adjust operating expense for MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges, third-party refinery sales and Delta Private Jets adjustment for the same reasons described above under the headings pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted, and operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted to determine operating expense, adjusted.





Three Months Ended



(in millions) September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change Operating expense $ 9,448



$ 10,489





Less: Restructuring charges (5,345)



—





Less: CARES Act grant recognition 1,315



—





Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 3



25





Third-party refinery sales (417)



(6)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(49)





Operating expense, adjusted $ 5,004



$ 10,460



$ (5,455)



Cash Burn. We present cash burn because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to maintain liquidity and return to cash generation. The company defines cash burn as net cash from operating activities and net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (i) net purchases of short-term investments, (ii) strategic investments, (iii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects, (iv) proceeds from financing arrangements that are reported within investing activities, (v) CARES Act grant proceeds, and (vi) other charges that are not representative of our core operations, such as charges associated with our voluntary separation and early retirement programs. Adjustments include:

Net purchases of short-term investments. Net purchases of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.

Strategic investments. Cash flows related to our investments in and related transactions with other airlines are included in our GAAP investing activities. We adjust for this activity because it provides a more meaningful comparison to our airline industry peers.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operational performance in the periods shown.

Proceeds from financing arrangements that are reported within investing activities. Cash flows from proceeds from financing arrangements that are reported within investing activities (such as certain sale-leaseback transactions) are removed from free cash flow in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash generated from our core operations.

CARES Act grant proceeds. Cash flows related to the CARES act payroll support program grant proceeds, reported within operating activities in GAAP results. We adjust free cash flow for this item in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash from our core operations.

Voluntary programs. Cash flows from the voluntary separation and early retirement programs offered to employees during the September quarter, reported within operating activities in GAAP results. We adjust free cash flow for this item in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash from our core operations.









Three Months Ended Month Ended Month Ended (in millions)



September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (2,575)

$ (720)

$ 75

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,144)

(1,033)

(754)

Adjustments:







Net purchases of short-term investments

745

1,007

1,091

Strategic investments

235

(15)

—

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other

208

8

(30)

Total free cash flow

$ (2,531)

$ (753)

$ 382

Proceeds from financing arrangements reported within investing activities

37

37

(422)

CARES Act grant proceeds

(491)

(110)

(761)

Voluntary programs

813

273

—

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (2,173)

$ (553)

$ (801)

Days in period

92

30

30

Average daily cash burn

$ (24)

$ (18)

$ (27)































Fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted. The tables below show the components of fuel expense, including the impact of hedging and the refinery on fuel expense and average price per gallon. We then adjust for MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges and Delta Private Jets for the same reasons described under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/ income, adjusted.













Average Price Per Gallon



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30,



September 30, (in millions, except per gallon data) 2020 2019



2020 2019 Fuel purchase cost $ 449

$ 2,313





$ 1.16

$ 2.00

Fuel hedge impact 9

(25)





0.02

(0.02)

Refinery segment impact 28

(49)





0.07

(0.04)

Total fuel expense $ 486

$ 2,239





$ 1.25

$ 1.94

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 3

25





0.01

0.02

Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(7)





—

(0.01)

Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 489

$ 2,257





$ 1.25

$ 1.96









































Average Price Per Gallon



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30, (in millions, except per gallon data) 2020 2019



2020 2019 Fuel purchase cost $ 2,324

$ 6,568





$ 1.62

$ 2.04

Fuel hedge impact 16

(8)





0.01

—

Refinery segment impact 113

(52)





0.08

(0.01)

Total fuel expense $ 2,453

$ 6,508





$ 1.71

$ 2.03

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (4)

8





(0.01)

—

Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(22)





—

(0.01)

Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 2,449

$ 6,494





$ 1.70

$ 2.02































Percent change year-over-year (62) %











Non-operating expense, adjusted. In the current period, non-operating expense, adjusted excludes the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response: impairments and equity method losses, and pension settlement changes, as discussed above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted. We also adjust for equity investment MTM adjustments and MTM adjustments on investments to determine non-operating expense, adjusted for the same reasons described above in the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted.







Three Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Non-operating expense $ 473



$ 124

Less: Impairments and equity method losses (114)





Less: Pension settlement charges (30)





Adjusted for:





Equity investment MTM adjustments —



(10)

MTM adjustments on investments (99)



(35)

Non-operating expense, adjusted $ 230



$ 79



Adjusted Net Debt. Delta uses adjusted total debt, including aircraft rent, in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. Delta reduces adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.









(in millions)

September 30, 2020 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 34,870

Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities



2,295

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

252

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 37,417

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,800

Adjusted total debt

$ 40,217

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(21,525)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(1,680)

Adjusted net debt

$ 17,012

















(in millions)

December 31, 2019 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 11,160

Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities



—

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

(115)

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 11,044

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,963

Adjusted total debt

$ 14,007

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(2,882)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(636)

Adjusted net debt

$ 10,489

















(in millions)

September 30, 2019 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 10,119

Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities



—

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

(151)

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 9,968

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,948

Adjusted total debt

$ 12,916

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(1,899)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(753)

Adjusted net debt

$ 10,265



Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex"). In the current period, CASM-Ex excludes the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response: restructuring charges and CARES Act grant recognition, as discussed above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted. We also adjust CASM for the following items to determine CASM-Ex for the reasons described below. We adjust for refinery sales to third parties for the same reason described under the heading operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted. We adjust for Delta Private Jets for the same reason described above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income and net (loss)/income, adjusted.

Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.

Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.









Three Months Ended











September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change CASM (cents) 33.40



13.85





Less: Restructuring charges (18.89)



—





Less: CARES Act grant recognition 4.65



—





Adjusted for:









Aircraft fuel and related taxes (1.72)



(2.96)





Third-party refinery sales (1.47)



(0.01)





Profit sharing —



(0.68)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(0.05)





CASM-Ex 15.96

10.15

57 %









































Nine Months Ended











September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Change CASM (cents) 25.30



14.46





Less: Restructuring charges (7.98)



—





Less: CARES Act grant recognition 2.65



—





Adjusted for:









Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2.51)



(3.10)





Third-party refinery sales (0.73)



(0.05)





Profit sharing —



(0.60)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(0.06)





CASM-Ex 16.74



10.66

57 %

