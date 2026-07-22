Delta Becomes First Taiwanese Company to Organize a Dedicated Session at World's Leading ICRS Advancing Coral Restoration Through AI Innovation

TAIPEI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th International Coral Reef Symposium (ICRS), the world's leading scientific conference on coral reef research, is being held in New Zealand from July 19 to 24. Held every four years, ICRS brings together more than 2,000 experts from 93 countries. Delta is the first Taiwanese company to organize a dedicated session at ICRS. Bringing together experts from more than ten countries, the session explores how AI and cross-sector collaboration can strengthen coral reef restoration and ecosystem resilience. Delta's role as session organizer reflects global recognition of its long-term efforts in coral conservation while fostering global partnerships in marine sustainability.

Professor Chang-Feng Dai, Taiwan's leading coral reef scientist and Chief Consultant of Delta Coral Restoration Project, who chaired the session, said, "As climate change continues to threaten coral reef ecosystems, no single technology or discipline can address these challenges alone. Cross-sector collaboration is essential. Following a three-month international review process, 21 leading researchers from various sectors were selected to present their work and discuss solutions to the fourth global coral bleaching event."

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "As coral researchers worldwide work together to respond to the coming super El Niño, we are honored to contribute by serving as symposium organizers, reviewers and session chairs. By bringing together leading research, we hope to advance technology innovation for coral resilience and restoration. We are also working with partners to accelerate the development of a coral conservation center, research on heat-tolerant coral probiotics, and AI-powered digital twins to help identify the best sites for coral restoration, leveraging technology to support healthier coral ecosystems."

The session, titled Driving Technology Innovation through Cross-sectoral Partnerships for Coral Reef Resilience and Restoration, brought together experts from academia, government, NGOs, industry, and foundations to explore how AI and emerging technologies can support coral reef restoration and ecosystem resilience. In addition to Professor Dai, the session was co-chaired by Dr. Chao-Yang Kuo of the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, Dr. Mei-Fang Lin of National Sun Yat-sen University, and Dr. Yang-Wen Chen, Deputy Executive Director of the Delta Electronics Foundation. Presentations highlighted innovations including AI image recognition, digital twins, and regenerative medicine. Examples included using smartphones to rapidly create 3D digital models of coral reefs for large-scale ecological monitoring, as well as applying biocompatible titanium materials inspired by regenerative medicine to reduce damage during coral sampling.

Delta has long invested in coral restoration and collaborates with research institutions in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and other countries. Together, they are advancing applications including Large Area Imaging (LAI), AI-based coral identification, digital twins, and the Coral Master Data Model, building international, cross-disciplinary partnerships that contribute to the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 15 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 9 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.