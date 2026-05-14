Delta Beverages Contributes to National Advocacy Effort Supporting Hemp Beverage Regulation

As hemp beverage regulations rapidly evolve, industry leaders stress the urgency of coordinated federal advocacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Beverages today announced its initial $50,000 contribution to the Beverage Alcohol Merchants Coalition (BAMCO), supporting a growing federal advocacy effort aimed at advancing fair and effective legislation for hemp-derived beverages in the United States. This contribution underscores Delta's commitment to shaping a responsible regulatory framework at a critical moment for the industry.

BAMCO is working in coordination with leading industry organizations, including the Coalition for Adult Beverage Alternatives (CABA), Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), Beverage Wholesalers for Responsible Regulation (BWRR), and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), to develop and execute a unified federal lobbying strategy. These efforts are focused on promoting responsible regulation and opposing restrictive policies that could hinder the growth of the hemp beverage category.

To date, BAMCO has raised more than $1 million in support of this federal advocacy campaign and continues to actively seek additional funding to strengthen its initiatives in Washington, D.C. In parallel with its federal engagement, Delta Beverages has played an active role at the state level, contributing to policymakers and organizations that support balanced hemp beverage regulation. These efforts span multiple states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, and Texas.

"Delta Beverages is committed to supporting a responsible and sustainable path forward for hemp-derived beverages," said Jack Sherrie, Founder and CEO of Delta Beverages. "We believe thoughtful regulation, as opposed to prohibition, is the key to industry innovation and long-term growth, but most importantly, consumer safety, which is of the utmost importance to ethos. We're proud to support BAMCO and work alongside our partners to ensure the industry has a strong voice at the federal level."

This initiative comes amid increasing scrutiny of hemp-derived cannabinoids following the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp but left key regulatory gaps around finished consumer products. In response, a patchwork of state-level restrictions and proposed federal measures, including efforts that could effectively ban certain hemp-derived beverages, has created significant uncertainty for operators and consumers, posing a potential threat to the category's growth and stability.

With regulatory frameworks shifting rapidly across both state and federal levels, industry alignment has become increasingly important to ensure consistency and clarity. "As policies and regulations around hemp beverages are changing almost daily, our industry must stay engaged and proactive at the federal level," adds David Thomas, Chief Strategy Officer of Delta Beverages. "Without coordinated advocacy, we risk a fragmented regulatory landscape that could stifle modernization and limit consumer access. This is a pivotal moment for our category, and collective action is essential."

As advocacy efforts continue to take shape, industry stakeholders are encouraged to participate. Contributions of up to $5,000 can be made directly through the CABA website, helping to fund ongoing federal initiatives and coalition-building efforts. For more information about how to get involved, please visit the CABA website or contact BAMCO directly.

For more information on Delta, find us online at www.drinkdelta.com or on instagram @delta.seltzer. Delta is available across nearly all US states in select stores and direct-to-consumer. You must be 21+ to purchase. For more information, contact [email protected].

About Delta Beverages:

Delta Beverages, LLC is redefining the cannabis experience with a lineup of fast-acting, zero-sugar, zero-calorie THC seltzers designed to help consumers take the edge off and tap into life's meaningful moments. Delta's beverages are crafted for every vibe and tolerance level, available in three precisely dosed options - 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg of premium hemp-derived THC - and eight bold, refreshing flavors. Delta is third-party tested and committed to quality, consistency, and responsible regulation. Learn more at www.drinkdelta.com. Must be 21+ to purchase.

SOURCE Delta Beverages