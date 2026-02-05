Delta Beverages Introduces New Cannabis Spirit

The New Blood Orange Vanilla Cannabis Beverage Is The Brand's Latest Innovation, Offering 10mg Of THC And 2mg Of CBD Per Serving

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Beverages , LLC, the number one THC drink brand in the U.S. by volume, is expanding its product portfolio of THC seltzers with the launch of brand new innovation, a Blood Orange Vanilla Cannabis Spirit . Known as a pioneer in cannabis beverages, Delta is bringing its signature quality and innovation to this latest product, combining bright citrus and smooth vanilla flavors that come together for a refined, plant-pure expression of THC.

Delta Cannabis Spirit

Infused with a curated terpene profile and crafted from fresh-harvested flowers, the beverage delivers an uplifting bouquet of sativa botanicals for an unmistakably authentic cannabis experience. Each bottle offers a full entourage effect with 167mg of THC, designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, as a shot, or mixed into a mocktail. Individual servings (1.5oz) contain 10mg of hemp-derived THC and 2mg of CBD, providing a consistent, uplifting effect that even seasoned cannabis users will enjoy. With faster onset time and more consistent dosing, you will feel the effects of this beverage 10-20 minutes after your first sip, giving you control of your experience.

"Delta has seen incredible support from our customers, and we're committed to delivering innovative, high quality products that we know our fan-base will love. This product reflects our brand values and our commitment to consistent, premium, clean ingredients," said Jack Sherrie, Founder and CEO of Delta Beverages.

Delta's Cannabis Spirit is currently available online at drinkdeltaspirits.com for $59, with retail distribution coming soon. You must be 21+ to purchase. For more information, visit drinkdelta.com or follow @delta.seltzer .

About Delta Beverages:

Delta Beverages, LLC is redefining the cannabis experience with a lineup of fast-acting, zero-sugar THC seltzers designed to help consumers take the edge off and tap into life's meaningful moments. Delta's beverages are crafted for every vibe and tolerance level, available in three precisely dosed options - 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg of premium hemp-derived THC - and eight bold, refreshing flavors. Delta is third-party tested and committed to quality, consistency, and responsible regulation. Learn more at www.drinkdelta.com . Must be 21+ to purchase.

