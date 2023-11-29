Delta College Enhances Flexibility and Diversity of Mental Health Support

Delta expands counseling options for students by adding technology platform to access therapy

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta College, today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to enhance and expand the college's existing counseling capabilities. Delta brings in Uwill to supplement existing campus resources and to address the increased mental health support and crisis needs. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences.

"We believe that prioritizing mental health is vital in creating an environment where students can flourish academically, personally, and professionally," said Shelly Raube, Dean of Student Success at Delta College. "Uwill provides students the opportunity to develop resilience and positively impact their communities in the future."

Recent survey data shows 79% of surveyed students reported experiencing moderate or high stress levels within the last 30 days. Additionally, while 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% of these students have never received counseling or therapy.

"Colleges strive to build an environment where students will feel safe and supported to succeed at all levels," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Accessing mental health care has become a major part of this national push for student success."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states at institutions including Michigan State University, Sheridan College, Gettysburg College, and University of Michigan.

About Uwill  

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 200 institutions including Babson College, Columbus State Community College, Dartmouth College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

