Delta Community Announces 2020 Philanthropic Fund Grant Recipients

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $6 billion in assets, announces recipients of its annual Philanthropic Fund grant program. Throughout the coming year, the Fund will invest a total of $100,000 in 18 organizations which support metro Atlanta children and families.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to invest in organizations that align with our mission to help families manage their household finances and improve the physical and financial well-being of young people," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We know that supporting healthy, financially literate individuals and families ultimately benefits the broader communities we're privileged to serve."

Individual grants of $10,000 will be awarded to:

Communities in Schools of Atlanta

Tommy Nobis Center

MUST Ministries

Grants of $7,500 will be awarded to:

Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence

Community Outreach in Action, Inc.

Atlanta Union Mission Corporation

City of Refuge, Inc.

Individual grants of $5,000 will be awarded to:

Backstreet Community Arts

Playworks Georgia

The Scholarship Academy, Inc.

The Atlanta Opera, Inc.

Opera, Inc. Crosswalk Ministries USA , Inc.

$2,500 grants will be awarded to:

VOX Teen Communications

Out of Hand Theater

The Sheltering Arms

Piedmont Park Conservancy, Inc.

Quality Care for Children

With the distribution of these grants in 2020, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will have invested $630,000 in metro Atlanta non-profit organizations supporting financial education; science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education; and health and human services since 2014.

The application period for 2021 grants will open July 1, 2020. More information is available on the Credit Union's Community Program page.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

