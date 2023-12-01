Delta Community Announces 2024 Philanthropic Fund Grant Recipients

Credit Union Awards $150,000 to 20 Metro Atlanta Nonprofits

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.6 billion in assets, takes pride in announcing its 2024 philanthropic grant recipients. Delta Community's Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 highly respected nonprofit organizations that support health and human services; financial literacy; and STEM/STEAM education.

Once the disbursement of the awards is completed during the 2024 calendar year, the Philanthropic Fund will have invested nearly $1.2 million in more than 220 nonprofit organizations since launching in 2014 and operating consistently for 11 years, including throughout the pandemic.

"Our Philanthropic Fund provides us new opportunities each year to partner with a variety of outstanding organizations that share our commitment to improving the physical and financial health of families who live in the communities we are privileged to serve," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, good corporate citizenship is fundamental to our identity, and these annual grants are one of many ways we deliver on this commitment."

Grants of $10,000 will be awarded to:

  • Johnson STEM Activity Center
  • Atlanta Music Project
  • Automotive Training Center
  • City of Refuge, Inc.
  • Leap Year, Inc.
  • Wellroot Family Services
  • Wellspring Living

Grants of $7,500 will be awarded to:

  • Future Foundation, Inc.
  • Global Growers Network
  • ArtsBridge Foundation, Inc.
  • RE:IMAGINE ATL, Inc.
  • STRIVE Atlanta
  • Essential2Life, Inc.

Grants of $5,000 will be awarded to:

  • Kidz2Leaders
  • Project Healthy Grandparents
  • College AIM
  • Men Stopping Violence, Inc.
  • Cobb Collaborative, Inc.
  • Future Successors
  • The Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, Inc. (C.H.O.I.C.E.S)

A committee comprised of Delta Community employees from across different functional areas selected the final grant recipients from a beginning pool of more than 170 applications. The committee awarded the grants based on the amount requested, the proposed use of the funds, and alignment between the receiving organization's mission and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy.

The application period for the 2025 grants opens July 1, 2024.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 490,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

