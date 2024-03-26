Delta Community Announces 500,000th Member

Credit Union commemorates milestone with celebration, contests and prizes

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.5 billion in assets, has surpassed half a million members. The Credit Union has grown from 161,000 members at the end of 2005 when it began broadening its field of membership to serve consumers across metro Atlanta.

"We are excited to attain this milestone and appreciate our existing members whose engagement and loyalty have made it possible," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "Our founding members organized the Credit Union in 1940 to ensure their co-workers and families had access to fairly priced credit and objective, trustworthy financial advice. Our employees continue to deliver on these principles every day, and the lasting relevance of this mission is evidenced by our ongoing growth."

Delta Community identified its 500,000th member as Jasmine Van Hamersveld from Henry County. Van Hamersveld opened her membership in late January as she was looking for a local financial services provider, and Delta Community contacted her days before the Credit Union's 84th anniversary on March 8 to recognize the special status of her account opening. As a thank you, Delta Community awarded her with a $1,000 bonus that it deposited into a one-year certificate of deposit (CD).

Other commemorations for Delta Community's 500,000 member milestone have occurred throughout March. On March 13, members who visited a branch were surprised with a gift bag as a token of appreciation for their support. The Credit Union has also been awarding $100 prizes in weekly drawings through a social media contest, and a grand prize winner will be selected in early April to receive a $1,000 one-year CD such as the one extended to Van Hamersveld.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 500,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

