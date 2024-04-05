Delta Community Awards $25,000 to Five College-Bound Students

Jalen Johnson , a senior in the Westlake High School Magnet Program in Atlanta , who plans to attend Georgia State University to major in chemistry and physics;

, a senior in the Westlake High School Magnet Program in , who plans to attend to major in chemistry and physics; Maximus Stetter , a senior at Dunwoody High School in Dunwoody, Georgia , who plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in aerospace engineering;

, a senior at Dunwoody High School in , who plans to attend the to major in aerospace engineering; Gargi Telang , a senior at Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia , who plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in mechanical engineering;

, a senior at Pope High School in , who plans to attend the to major in mechanical engineering; Simone Walker , a senior at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia , who plans to attend Spelman College to major in biology; and

, a senior at Dutchtown High School in , who plans to attend to major in biology; and Joshua Zyzak, a senior at Beechwood High School in Lakeside Park, Kentucky , who plans to attend Harvard University to major in mechanical engineering.

"This year's recipients embody our Credit Union's values through their service to others as well as their interest in financial and social responsibility," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "Their contest essays demonstrated a clear understanding of the role financial literacy can play in both personal and community prosperity. It is an honor to invest in each of them so they can pursue higher education, unlock their full potential and contribute to the future of their local communities."

Delta Community also supports community education through quarterly scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities as well as by offering free classes and workshops to the public through its award-winning Financial Education Center.

